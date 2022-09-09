Who Will Take Care Of Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Pets After Her Death?
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, who died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8, had been an avid dog lover and was regularly seen with her loyal pack of corgis, once declaring: "My corgis are family.”
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Britain's longest-reigning monarch also left behind her beloved pets, the corgi dogs that she famously referred to as her “family.”
It's believed the Queen had four dogs at the time of her demise: two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, a Dorgi (Corgi-Dachshund mix), and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy.
"I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he's the one that gave them to her, they're quite young, the corgi and the dorgi," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek.
The dogs may be cared for by the Queen's staff, suggested author Penny Junor.
"Care of the dogs has fallen sometimes to footmen but mostly to the Queen's trusted dressmaker, assistant and right-hand woman, Angela Kelly; and to her equally trusted page of many years standing, Paul Whybrew, who was seen walking with the Queen and the dogs in the James Bond spoof," Penny Junor had written in her 2018 book, All The Queen's Corgis.
Royal author Claudia Joseph was cited by the New York Post as saying:
“The entire family are dog lovers and so any one of them could take a dog or two. Andrew has Cocker Spaniels so he might take back the one he gave her. William and Kate also love dogs so they could have them. Or there is a chance they will continue to be looked after by the palace staff so that they don’t need to be moved.”
© AP Photo / APQueen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, play with the Queen's corgi pet, "Sugar," foreground, and the Duke's "Candy" during the royal family's summer holiday at Balmoral castle in Scotland, on August 15, 1955.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, with their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, play with the Queen's corgi pet, "Sugar," foreground, and the Duke's "Candy" during the royal family's summer holiday at Balmoral castle in Scotland, on August 15, 1955.
‘Dynasty of Corgis’
The Queen's love for dogs reportedly dates back to 1933 when her parents bought her a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. All subsequent royal corgis descended from Susan, who died aged 14 in 1959 and is buried at Sandringham. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and other pets, including different breeds of dogs and horses, throughout her over 70-year reign.
The Queen went out walking with her dogs every day... The Queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle. Her father brought a corgi home when she was seven, and she was not without one— for decades afterward.— Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) September 8, 2022
Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, 2016 pic.twitter.com/HYPrwa1b7p
Queen Elizabeth II had opted for a hands-on approach, personally feeding and caring for the dogs, who even had their own room at Buckingham Palace — “The Corgi room,” where they were reportedly looked after by two footmen.
© AP PhotoQueen Elizabeth II returns to London from a weekend in the country with her two pet Corgi dogs on Jan. 18, 1965
Queen Elizabeth II returns to London from a weekend in the country with her two pet Corgi dogs on Jan. 18, 1965
In 2015 the monarch reportedly decided to stop breeding corgis so that none would be left behind when she died. However, after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized in 2021, the Queen was gifted a corgi puppy by the Duke of York.
Prince Andrew gave his mother another corgi pup on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday last June, according to The Independent.
The dorgi is said to have been the result of one of the Queen’s dogs breeding with her sister Princess Margaret's daschund.
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Leonard Bentley / Buckingham PalaceHM Queen riding her famous horse "Burmese", given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969
HM Queen riding her famous horse "Burmese", given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969
Besides her love for dogs, from early childhood the Queen had also loved horses, going on to breed and race them for more than 60 years. In 2013 the Queen became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred Estimate.
“It is likely that the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and [Anne’s] daughter, Zara, who were both Olympic equestrians and well-known horse lovers, are likely to be involved in what happens next to the queen’s animals,” royal author Claudia Joseph said.