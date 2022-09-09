https://sputniknews.com/20220909/who-will-take-care-of-queen-elizabeth-iis-beloved-pets-after-her-death-1100580877.html

Who Will Take Care Of Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Pets After Her Death?

Who Will Take Care Of Queen Elizabeth II's Beloved Pets After Her Death?

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, who died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8, had been an avid dog lover

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Britain's longest-reigning monarch also left behind her beloved pets, the corgi dogs that she famously referred to as her “family.”It's believed the Queen had four dogs at the time of her demise: two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, a Dorgi (Corgi-Dachshund mix), and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy.The dogs may be cared for by the Queen's staff, suggested author Penny Junor.Royal author Claudia Joseph was cited by the New York Post as saying:‘Dynasty of Corgis’The Queen's love for dogs reportedly dates back to 1933 when her parents bought her a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. All subsequent royal corgis descended from Susan, who died aged 14 in 1959 and is buried at Sandringham. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and other pets, including different breeds of dogs and horses, throughout her over 70-year reign.Queen Elizabeth II had opted for a hands-on approach, personally feeding and caring for the dogs, who even had their own room at Buckingham Palace — “The Corgi room,” where they were reportedly looked after by two footmen. In 2015 the monarch reportedly decided to stop breeding corgis so that none would be left behind when she died. However, after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized in 2021, the Queen was gifted a corgi puppy by the Duke of York.Prince Andrew gave his mother another corgi pup on what would have been Philip's 100th birthday last June, according to The Independent.The dorgi is said to have been the result of one of the Queen’s dogs breeding with her sister Princess Margaret's daschund.Besides her love for dogs, from early childhood the Queen had also loved horses, going on to breed and race them for more than 60 years. In 2013 the Queen became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot's Gold Cup with her thoroughbred Estimate.

