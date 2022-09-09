https://sputniknews.com/20220909/us-mourns-loss-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-officials-praise-her-work-to-strengthen-alliance-1100569502.html

US Mourns Loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Officials Praise Her Work to Strengthen Alliance

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden, members of his cabinet, and congressional leaders mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, and many shared... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth passed away earlier in the day at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday. The Queen leaves behind four children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Biden added that in the years ahead, the United States looks forward to continuing a close friendship with the United Kingdom's King and Queen Consort.Biden canceled remarks he was scheduled to give Thursday afternoon after the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He ordered US flags at the White House and all public buildings, grounds, military posts and naval stations to be flown at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth until she is buried.Later in the day, Biden went to the UK embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book for the queen.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid his respects to the Queen and highlighted her leadership on the world stage.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also expressed sympathy for the Queen's passing at the top of her remarks during a press conference in Michigan.US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags of the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing of UK Queen Elizabeth II.Queen Elizabeth II embodied the highest spirit of civic duty, earning the reverence of the UK people and the respect of the world, Pelosi said in a statement.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor that it is hard to fathom that today the world must bid farewell to the Queen. He pointed out that she was the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress, which she did in 1991 when George H. W. Bush was US president.US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Queen offered a contemporary world a living master class it needed badly, guiding venerable institutions through modern times using timeless virtues like duty, dignity, and sacrifice.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement also highlighted the Queen's selfless leadership, emphasizing that she led the people of the United Kingdom with grace and showed what servant-leadership means in principle and practice.House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said the Queen provided the United Kingdom with steady leadership in times of economic turbulence, war, and personal loss.Former US President Donald Trump also gave his respects to the Queen and her family.Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and devotion to fellow countrymen and women, according to the statement.In addition to Biden, other world leaders rushed to express their condolences, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and EU chief Charles Michel being among the first.Russian President Vladimir Putin, in offering his condolences to Charles III, said the most important events of recent UK history "are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty."With Steady Presence Gone, Uncertainty LoomsConcerns about the health of the Queen grew over the past few months, especially after it was confirmed that the UK's longest-reigning monarch had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on February 20.The royal pulled out of the opening of the UK Parliament earlier this year, and later skipped the Commonwealth Games, with Buckingham Palace citing "mobility issues."Former officials and experts have noted that the country will feel the absence of her enduring presence in British culture and history, which has marked the country for decades.During World War 2, she served in the women's branch of the British Army, making her the first woman in the Royal family to be an active duty member of the British Armed Forces.She ascended the throne in 1952 during the Truman administration in wake of the end of World War 2. During the Queen's 70-year reign, she met every US president except President Lyndon B. Johnson.But now, after serving as a stable constant for so many years, the UK faces an uncertain future without her, especially considering that her death comes just two days after she publicly appointed new Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as her 15th prime minister.Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford predicted that the nation, in its entirety, will be united in mourning and all political differences will be put to one side - at least temporarily.However, the nation will soon have to deal with the reality of having new, untested leadership, Ford added."Now the nation has, in the blink of an eye, a neophyte King and a neophyte prime minister," Ford told Sputnik. "The Queen's steadying presence will be missed."

