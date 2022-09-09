https://sputniknews.com/20220909/us-hails-price-cap-on-russian-energy-but-europe-is-left-in-the-dark-1100557397.html
US Hails Price Cap on Russian Energy but Europe Is Left in the Dark
US hails price cap on Russian energy but Europe is left in the dark
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson discuss multiple topics such as the potential cap on Russian oil, the possibility of the JCPOA falling apart, and the California energy crisis.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTodd 'Bubba' Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss all things domestic from the poor track record of major publications covering the Trump investigations, the strange delay in prosecuting Trump after the raid, and the Obamas visiting the White House.In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to talk about the attempted cap on Russian oil, the mass protests all over Europe, the JCPOA falling apart, and Iran and Israel threatening each other.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz to discuss the California energy crisis and the hypocrisy of the government pushing for Green, environmentally friendly consumerism when the average citizen can't take a shower or charge their electric vehicle.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall to discuss all things domestic from the poor track record of major publications covering the Trump investigations, the strange delay in prosecuting Trump after the raid, and the Obamas visiting the White House.
In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to talk about the attempted cap on Russian oil, the mass protests all over Europe, the JCPOA falling apart, and Iran and Israel threatening each other.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz to discuss the California energy crisis and the hypocrisy of the government pushing for Green, environmentally friendly consumerism when the average citizen can't take a shower or charge their electric vehicle.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik