UN Chief Visits Pakistan to Coordinate Global Response to Floods as PM Sharif Faces Backlash

According to officials, floods have resulted in more than $12 billion in economic loss and affected the food security situation in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit on Friday in a “solidarity” move aimed at coordinating global response to the devastating floods, which have affected over 33 million people and left nearly 1,400 dead.Guterres was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials involved in rescue and rehabilitation work, a statement by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) read. The UN chief is also set to visit the regions most affected by the floods, namely Sindh and Balochistan.Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also said that Guterres’ trip will help Islamabad build “resilience” against “future climate shocks” through “sustained international support.”The Secretary General is among the main advocates of the $160 million "Flash Appeal," jointly organized by Islamabad to raise funds for the flood victims.Guterres’ visit comes as former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who still enjoys widespread support in the country, has slammed the Shehbaz Sharif government over its response to the country’s economic woes, which have only been exacerbated by the floods.Khan has said that federal and international flood aid hasn’t been reaching the intended victims in some affected areas because of corruption in the governing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party also said that the infrastructure damaged due to the floods, including bridges and dams, was due to poor quality material used for construction.Khan has squarely blamed the US for his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April. He has alleged that he was removed in a parliamentary vote for approaching Moscow for discounted crude oil in order to ease the inflation, which reached a record level of 24.8 percent in July.Meanwhile, Khan's rallies continue to attract thousands of supporters across the country ahead of by-elections for nine National Assembly (NA) seats that fell vacant after lawmakers from Khan’s PTI resigned en masse following the parliamentary vote in April.

pakistan

