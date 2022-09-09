https://sputniknews.com/20220909/tplf-offers-truce-via-un-two-weeks-after-breaking-ceasefire-demands-ethiopian-troops-withdraw-1100618725.html

TPLF Offers Truce Via UN Two Weeks After Breaking Ceasefire, Demands Ethiopian Troops Withdraw

TPLF Offers Truce Via UN Two Weeks After Breaking Ceasefire, Demands Ethiopian Troops Withdraw

In early August, the Ethiopian government signaled it was prepared to meet the preconditions for peace talks put forth by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael has sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with an offer for a conditional truce with the Ethiopian government, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Friday.According to the news agency, the TPLF demanded "unhindered humanitarian access" and the return of essential services in the Tigray region, including electricity, telecommunications, and banking services.Eritrea has not confirmed TPLF reports claiming that its troops entered northwestern Tigray last week.The news comes a day after a claimed recording surfaced of TPLF General Teklai Ashebi ordering his commanders on the radio to shoot retreating Tigrayan troops. The date of the recording is unknown, as is its veracity.Peace With the UN, But Not Abiy?The TPLF’s decision to appeal to the United Nations instead of to Abiy’s government for peace is a continuation of a tactic used in December 2021, when the ENDF repelled a TPLF offensive toward Addis Ababa and forced the insurgent group back into Tigray state. Abiy offered the group peace if it would recognize his government as legitimate, end its attacks on ENDF forces, and disarm, but instead, the TPLF asked the UN to enforce a ceasefire in order to restore the flow of humanitarian aid to Tigray. The group has accused Abiy’s government of “genocide” due to the halting of aid, which the UN World Food Program (WFP) has said is caused by the TPLF’s offensives.A day after the attack began, the TPLF then seized 570,000 liters of WFP fuel intended for use in its trucks, which had until that point been bringing food and other forms of aid into Tigray for five months, since the TPLF ended its previous attack into Afar in early 2022. The TPLF didn’t deny the seizure but instead claimed it was collecting on a debt owed to it by the UN agency. The WFP then ended food aid to Tigray, citing dangers posed by its new offensive.The gas seizure provoked a rare rebuke from international forces typically in favor of the TPLF, including the United States, with which the TPLF partnered closely when it was the governing party of Ethiopia and which continued to provide the group with guidance and political cover during its insurrection that began in November 2020.

