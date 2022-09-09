https://sputniknews.com/20220909/secret-nato-docs-reportedly-leaked-to-dark-web-after-cyberattack-on-portugals-general-staff-1100578266.html

Secret NATO Docs Reportedly Leaked to Dark Web After Cyberattack on Portugal’s General Staff

American cyber-intelligence agents were reportedly the first to notice the sale of stolen documents on the dark web, alerting the US embassy in Lisbon... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

Classified NATO documents were leaked to the dark web after a massive cyberattack on the Armed Forces General Staff agency of Portugal (EMGFA), local news organization Diario de Noticias reported.The sale of “hundreds” of documents sent to Portugal’s officials by NATO on the dark web was noticed by US cyber-intelligence agents, who alerted the American embassy in Lisbon, according to sources cited by the publication. After that, the Portuguese government was informed of the ‘significant’ data breach, with a notice on the discovery sent directly to Prime Minister Antonio Costa in August.A team of experts from the National Security Office (GNS) and Portugal’s national cybersecurity center was purportedly dispatched to EMGFA to carry out screening of the body’s network. A comprehensive audit of its internal systems allowed the General Staff to identify the computers from which the NATO documents were stolen, the report added.Unsecured channels were used for transmission of classified documents when the Integrated System of Military Communications (SICOM) should have been resorted to, claimed the outlet.The US embassy in Lisbon neither confirmed nor denied the report, refusing to comment on intelligence matters.NATO will demand explanations over the incident from the Portuguese government, added the outlet, while an unnamed Portuguese official was cited as saying that the government will “work daily so that Portugal's credibility, as a founding member of the Atlantic Alliance, remains intact.”

