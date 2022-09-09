https://sputniknews.com/20220909/secret-nato-docs-reportedly-leaked-to-dark-web-after-cyberattack-on-portugals-general-staff-1100578266.html
Secret NATO Docs Reportedly Leaked to Dark Web After Cyberattack on Portugal's General Staff
Secret NATO Docs Reportedly Leaked to Dark Web After Cyberattack on Portugal’s General Staff
American cyber-intelligence agents were reportedly the first to notice the sale of stolen documents on the dark web, alerting the US embassy in Lisbon
Classified NATO documents were leaked to the dark web after a massive cyberattack on the Armed Forces General Staff agency of Portugal (EMGFA), local news organization
Diario de Noticias reported.
The sale of “hundreds” of documents sent to Portugal’s officials by NATO on the dark web was noticed by US cyber-intelligence agents, who alerted the American embassy in Lisbon, according to sources cited by the publication. After that, the Portuguese government was informed of the ‘significant’ data breach, with a notice on the discovery sent directly to Prime Minister Antonio Costa in August.
“It was a cyberattack prolonged in time and undetectable, through bots programmed to detect this type of documents, which were later removed in several stages,” stated one of DN’s sources.
A team of experts from the National Security Office (GNS) and Portugal’s national cybersecurity center was purportedly dispatched to EMGFA to carry out screening of the body’s network. A comprehensive audit of its internal systems allowed the General Staff to identify the computers from which the NATO documents were stolen, the report
added.
Unsecured channels were used for transmission of classified documents when the Integrated System of Military Communications (SICOM) should have been resorted to, claimed the outlet.
The US embassy in Lisbon neither confirmed nor denied the report, refusing to comment on intelligence matters.
6 December 2020, 09:59 GMT
NATO will demand explanations over the incident from the Portuguese government, added the outlet, while an unnamed Portuguese official was cited as saying that the government will “work daily so that Portugal's credibility, as a founding member of the Atlantic Alliance, remains intact.”