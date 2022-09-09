International
LIVE: People Gather at Buckingham Palace to Mourn the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Secret NATO Docs Reportedly Leaked to Dark Web After Cyberattack on Portugal’s General Staff
Classified NATO documents were leaked to the dark web after a massive cyberattack on the Armed Forces General Staff agency of Portugal (EMGFA), local news organization Diario de Noticias reported.The sale of “hundreds” of documents sent to Portugal’s officials by NATO on the dark web was noticed by US cyber-intelligence agents, who alerted the American embassy in Lisbon, according to sources cited by the publication. After that, the Portuguese government was informed of the ‘significant’ data breach, with a notice on the discovery sent directly to Prime Minister Antonio Costa in August.A team of experts from the National Security Office (GNS) and Portugal’s national cybersecurity center was purportedly dispatched to EMGFA to carry out screening of the body’s network. A comprehensive audit of its internal systems allowed the General Staff to identify the computers from which the NATO documents were stolen, the report added.Unsecured channels were used for transmission of classified documents when the Integrated System of Military Communications (SICOM) should have been resorted to, claimed the outlet.The US embassy in Lisbon neither confirmed nor denied the report, refusing to comment on intelligence matters.NATO will demand explanations over the incident from the Portuguese government, added the outlet, while an unnamed Portuguese official was cited as saying that the government will “work daily so that Portugal's credibility, as a founding member of the Atlantic Alliance, remains intact.”
American cyber-intelligence agents were reportedly the first to notice the sale of stolen documents on the dark web, alerting the US embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, which, in turn, warned the Portuguese government about the data breach.
Classified NATO documents were leaked to the dark web after a massive cyberattack on the Armed Forces General Staff agency of Portugal (EMGFA), local news organization Diario de Noticias reported.
The sale of “hundreds” of documents sent to Portugal’s officials by NATO on the dark web was noticed by US cyber-intelligence agents, who alerted the American embassy in Lisbon, according to sources cited by the publication. After that, the Portuguese government was informed of the ‘significant’ data breach, with a notice on the discovery sent directly to Prime Minister Antonio Costa in August.
“It was a cyberattack prolonged in time and undetectable, through bots programmed to detect this type of documents, which were later removed in several stages,” stated one of DN’s sources.
A team of experts from the National Security Office (GNS) and Portugal’s national cybersecurity center was purportedly dispatched to EMGFA to carry out screening of the body’s network. A comprehensive audit of its internal systems allowed the General Staff to identify the computers from which the NATO documents were stolen, the report added.
Unsecured channels were used for transmission of classified documents when the Integrated System of Military Communications (SICOM) should have been resorted to, claimed the outlet.
The US embassy in Lisbon neither confirmed nor denied the report, refusing to comment on intelligence matters.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2020
World
Suspects Arrested in Brazen Hacking Attack on Italian Cyber Defence Firm with Links to NATO
6 December 2020, 09:59 GMT
NATO will demand explanations over the incident from the Portuguese government, added the outlet, while an unnamed Portuguese official was cited as saying that the government will “work daily so that Portugal's credibility, as a founding member of the Atlantic Alliance, remains intact.”
