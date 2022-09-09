https://sputniknews.com/20220909/queen-elizabeth-passes-away-chrystia-freeland-rumors-heat-up-and-the-memphis-killings-1100567720.html

Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Chrystia Freeland Rumors Heat Up, and the Memphis Killings

Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Chrystia Freeland Rumors Heat Up, and the Memphis Killings

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Queen Elizabeth II dying at the age of 96, and the police capturing

Queen Elizabeth Passes Away, Chrystia Freeland Rumors Heat Up, and the Memphis Killings On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Queen Elizabeth II dying at the age of 96, and the police capturing the Memphis killer, who live-streamed his murders.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Antony Blinken Visits Ukraine, Chrystia Freeland, and Ukrainian NationalismTara Reade – Podcast Host, Journalist, and Former Congressional Staffer | How the Media Attack Biden's Opponents, California Homelessness, and The British MonarchyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the prospects of Chrystia Freeland as NATO Secretary General, Ukraine's counter-offensive in Kherson, and the Pentagon involvement with Ukraine's military. Mark discussed videos circulating on Telegram and the videos showing Russia's military strikes on Ukraine's equipment. Mark spoke about the commando raid on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and President Zelensky's comments on the raid.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Tara Reade about her podcast being censored, Joe Biden's angry speech in Philadelphia, and how the media attacked Tara's story. Tara discussed the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi and the Billions of dollars sent to Ukraine. Tara spoke about her history with Joe Biden and how the media downplayed Joe Biden's past connections to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

