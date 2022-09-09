International
BREAKING: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova Hold Press Conference
Pipeline Explodes at Lake Lery, Louisiana - Video
The explosion of an underwater pipeline triggered a fire on Lake Lery, near Delacroix Island in Louisiana. 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
On Thursday, the US Coast Guard responded to a massive fire that broke out on the surface of Lake Lery.The cause of the explosion is currently being established.According to one version, a barge broke loose and hit a natural gas pipeline, which could have triggered an explosion.No injuries have been reported in the incident, the news outlet says, according to reports.According to Patrick Courreges, spokesman for the state department of natural resources, the pipeline is an interstate pipeline and is owned by High Point Gas Transmission.
Pipeline Explodes at Lake Lery, Louisiana - Video

08:42 GMT 09.09.2022
International
India
The explosion of an underwater pipeline triggered a fire on Lake Lery, near Delacroix Island in Louisiana.
On Thursday, the US Coast Guard responded to a massive fire that broke out on the surface of Lake Lery.

"The pipeline has been secured," the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion is currently being established.
According to one version, a barge broke loose and hit a natural gas pipeline, which could have triggered an explosion.
No injuries have been reported in the incident, the news outlet says, according to reports.
According to Patrick Courreges, spokesman for the state department of natural resources, the pipeline is an interstate pipeline and is owned by High Point Gas Transmission.
