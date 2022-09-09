International
LIVE: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg & US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Joint Press Conference
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg & US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Joint Press Conference
On Thursday while on a visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration will provide $2.8Bln in additional military... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the $675Mln package includes Stinger anti-aircraft systems, armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, Mi-17 helicopters, body armor, and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
us, nato, jens stoltenberg, antony blinken
11:36 GMT 09.09.2022
© Ruptly
