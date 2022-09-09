https://sputniknews.com/20220909/nato-secretary-general-stoltenberg--us-secretary-of-state-blinken-hold-joint-press-conference-1100577850.html

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg & US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Joint Press Conference

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg & US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Joint Press Conference

On Thursday while on a visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Biden administration will provide $2.8Bln in additional military...

Sputnik comes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the $675Mln package includes Stinger anti-aircraft systems, armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers, Mi-17 helicopters, body armor, and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

