Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Munitions - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Munitions - DPR
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
donbass
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Munitions - DPR

04:50 GMT 09.09.2022
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces.
The Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing on Ukrainian territory while Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of the Donbass republics, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.
In recent weeks, the situation has been tense in Zaporozhye, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant has come under repeated shelling from Ukrainian troops.
On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) and called on all sides in the Ukrainian conflict to stop shelling the facility and establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant. The mission also said it had observed damage caused to a special unit for storing radioactive waste and fresh nuclear fuel.
The ZNPP, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, came under the control of Russian forces after Moscow launched its special military operation in February.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.
05:20 GMT 09.09.2022
Ukrainian Troops Used Polish Tank During Offensive in Kherson Region - Administration
The Ukrainian military has used Polish tanks during their counter-offensive in the Kherson Region, these have been destroyed, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, has told Sputnik.
"Polish tanks have been involved in the counter-offensive. This is one hundred percent accurate information. These have been destroyed," Stremousov said.
He added that the Ukrainian military has also used German and Dutch infantry vehicles. Stremousov said that some Ukrainian troops taking part in the counter-offensive have been taken prisoners.
"There are prisoners. I saw them myself. They are unfortunate people who have been forced by the Kiev regime into the trenches and thrown into a suicide attack," the deputy head said.
He noted that the Ukrainian Army has lost over 3,000 troops since the beginning of the counter-offensive on August 29.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in late August that the Russian military had repulsed the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The Ukrainian military lost over 560 people, 26 tanks, and two attack aircraft during the attempted offensive, according to the ministry.
04:57 GMT 09.09.2022
Some Ukrainian Troops Who Took Part in Counter-Attack on Kherson Region Have Been Taken Prisoners - Regional Authorities
04:50 GMT 09.09.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Munitions - DPR
