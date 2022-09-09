LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With NATO Munitions - DPR

The Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing on Ukrainian territory while Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of the Donbass republics, targeting not only military and industrial facilities, but also residential areas and infrastructure.
In recent weeks, the situation has been tense in Zaporozhye, where Europe's largest nuclear power plant has come under repeated shelling from Ukrainian troops.
On Tuesday, the IAEA issued a report on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) and called on all sides in the Ukrainian conflict to stop shelling the facility and establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant. The mission also said it had observed damage caused to a special unit for storing radioactive waste and fresh nuclear fuel.
The ZNPP, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, came under the control of Russian forces after Moscow launched its special military operation in February.
