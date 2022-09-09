LIVE UPDATES: Britain's King Charles III to Address Nation on Friday

Funerals and farewell ceremonies will be conducted according to a designed protocol known as Operation London Bridge. Within a day after the death of Elizabeth II, a special council will meet at St James's Palace, whose members will announce that a new ruler has ascended to the British throne.

The Accession Council includes British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who only took up this post on Wednesday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Foreign Secretary, the Home Secretary and members of the Privy Council - a group of several hundred selected royal advisers, including members of the cabinet.

After the death of the Queen, the Crown will be inherited by her son, Charles III. His eldest son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is next in line to the throne. He is followed by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Fifth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of Charles III, and sixth is Harry's elder child, Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Charles III is expected to be officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

The national flag has been lowered to half-mast over Buckingham Palace in London.