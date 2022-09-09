International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220909/live-updates-britains-king-charles-iii-to-address-nation-on-friday-1100574779.html
LIVE UPDATES: Britain's King Charles III to Address Nation on Friday
LIVE UPDATES: Britain's King Charles III to Address Nation on Friday
On 8 September, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96. 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-09T05:11+0000
2022-09-09T05:11+0000
world
uk
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096692807_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b62ac85c4fc175e93580bce6a87248a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096692807_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f9b5ef5f7082863ecf26d7f49d35dab6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, queen elizabeth ii, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
uk, queen elizabeth ii, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Britain's Prince Charles speaks during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, at the Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda Friday, June 24, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Britain's King Charles III to Address Nation on Friday

05:11 GMT 09.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
On 8 September, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96.
Funerals and farewell ceremonies will be conducted according to a designed protocol known as Operation London Bridge. Within a day after the death of Elizabeth II, a special council will meet at St James's Palace, whose members will announce that a new ruler has ascended to the British throne.
The Accession Council includes British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who only took up this post on Wednesday, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Foreign Secretary, the Home Secretary and members of the Privy Council - a group of several hundred selected royal advisers, including members of the cabinet.
After the death of the Queen, the Crown will be inherited by her son, Charles III. His eldest son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is next in line to the throne. He is followed by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Fifth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of Charles III, and sixth is Harry's elder child, Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
Charles III is expected to be officially proclaimed King on Saturday at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.
The national flag has been lowered to half-mast over Buckingham Palace in London.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:14 GMT 09.09.2022
Britain's King Charles III to Address Nation on Friday
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала