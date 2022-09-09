https://sputniknews.com/20220909/lithuania-opposes-electricity-price-cap-energy-minister-1100599318.html

Lithuania Opposes Electricity Price Cap: Energy Minister

Lithuania Opposes Electricity Price Cap: Energy Minister

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Lithuania supports the introduction of a price cap on Russian gas, but opposes restrictions on electricity prices, as it will harm the... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T11:26+0000

2022-09-09T11:26+0000

2022-09-09T11:26+0000

energy crisis in europe

lithuania

price

russian gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100599076_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8b413e65ace55de0c4e0fc8b48058d.jpg

"The ceiling on international generators is an absolute red line for us, because it will destroy the electricity market," Kreivys said before the meeting of EU energy ministers.The minister claimed this measure will harm Lithuanian domestic market, because companies in different countries will receive different subsidies.Kreivys also said that "Lithuania supports the proposal of the [European Commission] head to set a ceiling on gas prices," adding that the gas price ceiling should be financed at the EU level.Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bloc might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow.Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop energy exports to the states that would apply the limits.

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lithuania, price, russian gas