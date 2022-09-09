https://sputniknews.com/20220909/kashmiri-politician-ghulam-nabi-azad-grills-congress-over-firing-missiles-at-him-1100580264.html

Kashmiri Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Grills Congress Over 'Firing Missiles' at Him

Kashmiri Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Grills Congress Over 'Firing Missiles' at Him

Last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the key Congress politician and former Jammu and Kashmir state chief, quit the party after a five-decade stint. Since... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T14:10+0000

2022-09-09T14:10+0000

2022-09-09T14:10+0000

india

kashmir

jammu

indian national congress

congress

congress

opposition

opposition

politician

sonia gandhi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100607078_0:67:2962:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_01db48898fc47f579625ff76e22f28c8.jpg

Days after quitting India's main opposition party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has blamed Congress for hurling several "missiles" at him in the aftermath of his deciding to leave, and criticized the party's top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. By "missiles" he was speaking metaphorically to several verbal attacks made on him by many of his former colleagues, including Congress Parliamentarian and General Secretary in-charge of the party's Communications, Jairam Ramesh.The 73-year-old politician also remarked that despite Congress' efforts to humiliate him, he "retaliated" and "destroyed" the party in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.This seemed to be a subtle reference to the mass exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir branch of Congress where as many as 65 politicians, including former state deputy chief Tara Chand, have resigned and joined Azad.Although acknowledging that he was all set to launch his political party in Jammu and Kashmir, he added that he has yet to choose a name and flag for his party. On 26 August, Azad dropped a "bombshell" by announcing his resignation from Congress on Twitter. In a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former MP blamed her son Rahul Gandhi for "comprehensively demolishing" Congress.He said that, despite being the chief of Congress, Sonia was only a figurehead and all the major decisions about the party were taken by Rahul or his personal assistants and security guards.

kashmir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

kashmir, jammu, indian national congress, congress, congress, opposition, opposition, politician, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, ghulam nabi azad