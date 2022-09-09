https://sputniknews.com/20220909/kashmiri-politician-ghulam-nabi-azad-grills-congress-over-firing-missiles-at-him-1100580264.html
Kashmiri Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Grills Congress Over 'Firing Missiles' at Him
Kashmiri Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Grills Congress Over 'Firing Missiles' at Him
Last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the key Congress politician and former Jammu and Kashmir state chief, quit the party after a five-decade stint. Since... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-09T14:10+0000
2022-09-09T14:10+0000
2022-09-09T14:10+0000
india
kashmir
jammu
indian national congress
congress
congress
opposition
opposition
politician
sonia gandhi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100607078_0:67:2962:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_01db48898fc47f579625ff76e22f28c8.jpg
Days after quitting India's main opposition party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has blamed Congress for hurling several "missiles" at him in the aftermath of his deciding to leave, and criticized the party's top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. By "missiles" he was speaking metaphorically to several verbal attacks made on him by many of his former colleagues, including Congress Parliamentarian and General Secretary in-charge of the party's Communications, Jairam Ramesh.The 73-year-old politician also remarked that despite Congress' efforts to humiliate him, he "retaliated" and "destroyed" the party in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.This seemed to be a subtle reference to the mass exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir branch of Congress where as many as 65 politicians, including former state deputy chief Tara Chand, have resigned and joined Azad.Although acknowledging that he was all set to launch his political party in Jammu and Kashmir, he added that he has yet to choose a name and flag for his party. On 26 August, Azad dropped a "bombshell" by announcing his resignation from Congress on Twitter. In a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former MP blamed her son Rahul Gandhi for "comprehensively demolishing" Congress.He said that, despite being the chief of Congress, Sonia was only a figurehead and all the major decisions about the party were taken by Rahul or his personal assistants and security guards.
kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100607078_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1efc85a844c9bc4b13aeda78beae0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
kashmir, jammu, indian national congress, congress, congress, opposition, opposition, politician, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, ghulam nabi azad
kashmir, jammu, indian national congress, congress, congress, opposition, opposition, politician, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, ghulam nabi azad
Kashmiri Politician Ghulam Nabi Azad Grills Congress Over 'Firing Missiles' at Him
Last month, Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the key Congress politician and former Jammu and Kashmir state chief, quit the party after a five-decade stint. Since then, the veteran politician has taken a number of swipes at the party, including its top brass the Gandhis - Sonia and Rahul.
Days after quitting India's main opposition party, Ghulam Nabi Azad
has blamed Congress for hurling several "missiles" at him in the aftermath of his deciding to leave, and criticized the party's top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi.
By "missiles" he was speaking metaphorically to several verbal attacks made on him by many of his former colleagues, including Congress Parliamentarian and General Secretary in-charge of the party's Communications, Jairam Ramesh.
"[Congress] fired missiles at me, I only retaliated with a .303 rifle and they were destroyed. What would have happened if I'd used a ballistic missile?" Azad mused in a public meeting with locals in Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The 73-year-old politician also remarked that despite Congress
' efforts to humiliate him, he "retaliated" and "destroyed" the party in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory.
This seemed to be a subtle reference to the mass exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir branch of Congress where as many as 65 politicians, including former state deputy chief Tara Chand, have resigned and joined Azad.
Although acknowledging that he was all set to launch his political party in Jammu and Kashmir, he added that he has yet to choose a name and flag for his party.
"I've not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," he said.
On 26 August, Azad dropped a "bombshell" by announcing his resignation from Congress on Twitter. In a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the former MP blamed her son Rahul Gandhi
for "comprehensively demolishing" Congress.
He said that, despite being the chief of Congress, Sonia was only a figurehead and all the major decisions about the party were taken by Rahul or his personal assistants and security guards.