https://sputniknews.com/20220909/indias-famous-mumbai-dabbawala-lunch-providers-mourn-british-queens-death-1100576586.html

India's Famous 'Mumbai Dabbawala' Lunch Providers Mourn British Queen's Death

India's Famous 'Mumbai Dabbawala' Lunch Providers Mourn British Queen's Death

UK Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. The 96-year-old was Britain's longest reigning... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T11:58+0000

2022-09-09T11:58+0000

2022-09-09T11:58+0000

india

mumbai

queen elizabeth ii

uk

uk

uk royal family

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100600462_0:0:3301:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e0a0e6dbc53be35e2a325f0cdb9d42.jpg

A pall of gloom has descended on the famous Mumbai Dabbawala, or lunch service providers, in India's Maharashtra state as they mourn the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.In 2003, when Prince Charles visited Mumbai, he met the Dabbawalas. He praised their flawless management skills in distributing meals to hundreds of thousands of people every day without a miss. He invited the Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. The Mumbai Dabbawalas ferry home cooked food to office-goers in the city. The century-old food providers dress up in traditional white "Kurta Pyjama" and Gandhi caps.Moments after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying the tribute.Prime Minister Modi hailed the monarch for her "inspiring leadership."President Murmu said, "the world has lost a great personality," adding, "An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of the people of the UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."

mumbai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

mumbai, queen elizabeth ii, uk, uk, uk royal family