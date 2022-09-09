https://sputniknews.com/20220909/indias-famous-mumbai-dabbawala-lunch-providers-mourn-british-queens-death-1100576586.html
India's Famous 'Mumbai Dabbawala' Lunch Providers Mourn British Queen's Death
India's Famous 'Mumbai Dabbawala' Lunch Providers Mourn British Queen's Death
UK Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. The 96-year-old was Britain's longest reigning... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-09T11:58+0000
2022-09-09T11:58+0000
2022-09-09T11:58+0000
india
mumbai
queen elizabeth ii
uk
uk
uk royal family
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100600462_0:0:3301:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_b2e0a0e6dbc53be35e2a325f0cdb9d42.jpg
A pall of gloom has descended on the famous Mumbai Dabbawala, or lunch service providers, in India's Maharashtra state as they mourn the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.In 2003, when Prince Charles visited Mumbai, he met the Dabbawalas. He praised their flawless management skills in distributing meals to hundreds of thousands of people every day without a miss. He invited the Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. The Mumbai Dabbawalas ferry home cooked food to office-goers in the city. The century-old food providers dress up in traditional white "Kurta Pyjama" and Gandhi caps.Moments after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying the tribute.Prime Minister Modi hailed the monarch for her "inspiring leadership."President Murmu said, "the world has lost a great personality," adding, "An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of the people of the UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."
mumbai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100600462_364:0:3095:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96c4ed9662c02a74be86df577f600af5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
mumbai, queen elizabeth ii, uk, uk, uk royal family
mumbai, queen elizabeth ii, uk, uk, uk royal family
India's Famous 'Mumbai Dabbawala' Lunch Providers Mourn British Queen's Death
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
UK Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. The 96-year-old was Britain's longest reigning monarch, who occupied the throne for 70 years.
A pall of gloom has descended on the famous Mumbai Dabbawala
, or lunch service providers, in India's Maharashtra state as they mourn the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.
"Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace," said Subhash Talekar, chairman of the association.
In 2003, when Prince Charles visited Mumbai, he met the Dabbawalas. He praised their flawless management skills in distributing meals to hundreds of thousands
of people every day without a miss.
He invited the Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.
The Mumbai Dabbawalas ferry home cooked food to office-goers in the city. The century-old food providers dress up in traditional white "Kurta Pyjama" and Gandhi caps.
"Mumbai Army of 5,000 Dabbawalas fulfilling the hunger of almost 200,000 Mumbaikar," the company's website says.
Moments after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying the tribute.
Prime Minister Modi hailed the monarch for her "inspiring leadership."
"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted
her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, recalling his meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.
President Murmu said, "the world has lost a great personality," adding, "An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of the people of the UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family."