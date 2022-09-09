https://sputniknews.com/20220909/india-to-prioritize-national-interests-in-us-led-indo-pacific-economic-framework-1100582100.html

India to Prioritize National Interests in US-Led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

India to Prioritize National Interests in US-Led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

India will prioritize its national interests while negotiating certain aspects of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework among members, the country's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.This comes amid a US-India spat over several issues, including data privacy and data localization, which are labeled as financial burdens on Silicon Valley giants. Under the data localization law, India prohibits foreign firms from transferring sensitive data of its citizens outside the country. Downplaying the differences, the Indian minister stated that he had informed his US counterparts that India is looking to have very contemporary and modern laws in the digital space, while maintaining high levels of data privacy, particularly of its citizens' personal data.Goyal noted that India is a significant provider of technology services to US companies, and that a robust data framework is being proposed to be presented to parliament soon.Since May, IPEF countries have held several online and hybrid meetings, described as a "scoping exercise" by the US, to frame rules for the multilateral group. The countries have yet to determine their areas of interest in four IPEF pillars -- trade rules, clean energy, supply chains, and tax and anti-corruption.India is set to renegotiate or even withdraw from some deals that exacerbate its trade deficit and harm its small and medium-sized industries. Under the IPEF, the US aims at framing rules to boost its exports in the Asia-Pacific region. However, India has been seeking co-production to increase the country's manufacturing capacity.

