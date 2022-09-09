https://sputniknews.com/20220909/from-virat-kohli-to-kamal-haasan-to-anoushka-shankar-indian-celebs-who-met-queen-elizabeth-ii-1100589231.html

From Virat Kohli to Kamal Haasan to Anoushka Shankar: Indian Celebs Who Met Queen Elizabeth II

From Virat Kohli to Kamal Haasan to Anoushka Shankar: Indian Celebs Who Met Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, leaving people in various parts the world, including India, stunned. The news of her death was... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T13:42+0000

2022-09-09T13:42+0000

2022-09-09T13:48+0000

queen elizabeth ii

queen

queen

britain

great britain

britain

london

buckingham palace

narendra modi

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100589886_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_ec7f784e313106f0140dd3c4359c5f38.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, shared a great relationship with India during her lifetime, having visited the country thrice in 1961, 1983, and 1997. In her death, she has left many of her admirers, including Indian celebs and political figures, deeply saddened. On Friday, India announced a day-long national mourning on September 11 in honor of the late Queen, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembering the monarch for her warmth and kindness."I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," the Indian PM stated on Twitter. Besides politicians and heads of state, the Queen was widely admired by Indian celebs, including sports personalities, singers, and actors.Sputnik takes a look back at some of the biggest names from India's sporting and entertainment world who had the opportunity to have an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.Virat KohliPremier India batter Virat Kohli had the honor of interacting with the Queen in 2019, when the Men in Blue arrived in the United Kingdom to participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup.Kohli was invited to visit the monarch's residence, Buckingham Palace in London, where the Queen hosted a banquet for all the captains of the participating teams in the tournament.The Indian batter even shared pictures of the event on Twitter, writing: "It was an honour meeting Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace."Kamal HaasanIn 2017, the Queen met renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan during an event that marked the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture.The monarch had previously visited the sets of one of Haasan's films when she was on a tour of India in 1997. Remembering his meeting with the monarch in 2017, Haasan wrote on social media, "The Queen seemed in good health and remembered her visit to India fondly. The Duke of Edinburgh was in great shape and health as well. The exchange was brief as there were too many people. You might remember during Her Majesty's visit to India, she visited my film set. Probably the only film shooting she had attended in her whole life."Manish Malhotra At the same event, the Queen greeted prominent fashion designer Manish Malhotra.Anoushka ShankarNoted musician Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of late Indian sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, was seen having a chat with the Queen in the British capital the same year.

britain

great britain

britain

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

queen elizabeth ii, queen, queen, britain, great britain, britain, london, buckingham palace, narendra modi, narendra modi