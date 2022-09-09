https://sputniknews.com/20220909/former-uttar-pradesh-chief-mayawati-slams-bjp-led-govt-over-survey-of-private-seminaries-1100600932.html

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Mayawati Slams BJP-Led Gov't Over Survey of Private Seminaries

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Mayawati Slams BJP-Led Gov't Over Survey of Private Seminaries

Late last month, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government announced its plan to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrasas (Islamic seminaries) in the... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T16:20+0000

2022-09-09T16:20+0000

2022-09-09T16:20+0000

india

uttar pradesh

yogi adityanath

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

opposition

opposition

government

government

state

state

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100612752_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_343987e1e9415ec5913869f7bd6c05b2.jpg

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former state chief Mayawati on Friday ripped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India's Uttar Pradesh over its decision to survey private madrasas (Islamic seminaries) that are not supported by the state administration.Mayawati, whose party the BSP is a key opposition party in Uttar Pradesh (UP), accused the BJP government of "terrorizing" Muslims with such initiatives.The former state chief suggested that rather than interfering in the institutions of Muslims, the BJP could have done better by working on improving government-run schools in Uttar PradeshLast week, a prominent Muslim parliamentarian, Asaduddin Owaisi, slammed the BJP government, alleging bias against Muslims.A total of 16,461 madrasas are currently functioning in Uttar Pradesh, and only 560 of these receive funds from the government.Besides this, no new madrasas have been recognized by the Uttar Pradesh government in the last six years.

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, bharatiya janata party (bjp), opposition, opposition, government, government, state, state, lawmaker