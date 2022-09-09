https://sputniknews.com/20220909/flashback-to-queen-elizabeth-iis-historic-visits-to-india-love-for-indian-culture--more-1100583874.html

Flashback to Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visits to India, Love for Indian Culture & More

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for over 70 years and breathed her last on Thursday at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, shared a long and strong association with India. The monarch visited the country three times during her reign: in 1961, 1983, and 1997.As the world mourns the demise of the Queen, people in India are paying tribute to her on social media by remembering and cherishing some great memories of her magnificent life and tours of the country.From visiting the famous Taj Mahal, the monument of love in Agra, to attending the grand Republic Day military parade at Delhi's "Kartvyapath" (formerly known as Rajpath) to offering prayers at the memorial of freedom struggle icon Mahatma Gandhi, the royal couple's maiden visit to India marked a historic moment as it was a step towards building strong ties. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and several Maharajas (heads of princely states) who gave them an experience of Indian culture and tradition with a royal welcome and hospitality during their multi-city tour.The Queen also received a rousing reception in Delhi at the historic "Ramlila Maidan," where she addressed a massive gathering of people.The British monarch was reportedly gifted an artistic model of the 12-Century minaret Qutub Minar, while the Duke of Edinburgh was presented with a silver candelabra, according to rare archival footage of the royal tour.In 1983, the Queen and Prince Philip visited India for the second time at the invitation of then-President Giani Zail Singh.The Queen honored Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun and missionary, with the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit for dedicating her life to charity work and helping the poor, hungry, and sick people living in the slums of Kolkata city in West Bengal.During India's 50th year of Independence in 1997, the royal visited the country for the third and the last time, and marked it with a significant tour.The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in Amritsar in Punjab, and placed a wreath at the site, where over 500 Indians were shot dead by British soldiers. The Queen also visited the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar to offer prayers and visited a movie set of Indian superstar Kamal Hassan's flick Marudhanayagam at the MGR film city in Chennai.In a video of the Queen addressing former Indian President Pratibha Devisingh Patil at Buckingham Palace, she said that Britain and India's long-shared history was a source of great strength in building a new partnership fit for the new century."Nearly 2 million of our own citizens are tied by descent and enduring family links to India. They represent one of the United Kingdom's most dynamic and successful communities… relations between our two countries are built on strong and deep foundations, and are set fair for the 21st century,” she added.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to social media to offer his condolences, and stated that the Queen had been an undeniable presence not only in the chapters of modern world history, but also for India.Taking a trip down memory lane, PM Modi recalled, “During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."

