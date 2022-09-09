International
Flags in UK to Be Raised to Full-Mast for 26 Hours in Recognition of New King - London
Flags in UK to Be Raised to Full-Mast for 26 Hours in Recognition of New King - London
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - National flags in the United Kingdom will be flown at full-mast over the weekend for 26 hours in recognition of UK King Charles III... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort."In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a press release.On Friday, the UK government issued a flag flying guidance following the passing of the Queen. According to the guidance, all official flags should be half-masted from Friday until 08.00 a.m. the day following The Queen’s State Funeral. The government also instructed that all non-official flags be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag at half-must.The Times newspaper also reported the Queen's coffin will be delivered from Scotland by plane.According to the report, the initial plan was to deliver the coffin to London by train in the event of the Queen's passing at Balmoral castle. Nevertheless, UK police and Buckingham Palace rejected the initial plan in favor of another one. According to new arrangements, the coffin will be taken from Balmoral castle to Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh and then flown to London.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEAL
