https://sputniknews.com/20220909/european-countries-increase-demand-for-turkish-stoves-amid-energy-crisis-reports-say-1100586625.html

European Countries Increase Demand for Turkish Stoves Amid Energy Crisis, Reports Say

European Countries Increase Demand for Turkish Stoves Amid Energy Crisis, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey started to receive numerous orders from European countries for the supply of stoves due to a worsening energy crisis, Turkish... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-09T08:59+0000

2022-09-09T08:59+0000

2022-09-09T08:59+0000

energy crisis in europe

turkey

energy

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_096e406b323e63f72dcfdc87f2fecee5.jpg

According to the stove manufacturer from Ankara, Gokhan Aybar, the orders from abroad increased over the past four months, the report said.The increase in popularity of stoves is attributed to the high energy prices in Europe. People cannot afford to use natural gas, that is why they buy and transfer stoves from Turkey, according to the manufacturer.Aybar noted that in the cities of Edirne and Kırklareli, the interest in stoves has also increased among the Europeans."Last winter, my last gas bill was 157 euros ($159). In the Netherlands, the government helps the unemployed, but there is not the slightest support for people who work," Orhan Altiparmak, who lives in the Netherlands, told the Yeni Safak newspaper.Altiparmak added that many Dutch citizens started trying different heating methods, such as stoves and electric heaters.Europe is currently facing an unprecedented rise in energy prices exacerbated by Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, energy, european union (eu)