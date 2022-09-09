https://sputniknews.com/20220909/dominican-republic-ready-to-be-friends-with-russia-in-good-bad-times-ambassador-1100586834.html

Dominican Republic Ready to Be Friends With Russia 'In Good, Bad Times': Ambassador

"We are here just to be present, let our self be known and remind Russians that we are friends in good and bad times. And that Dominican Republic wants Russians to continue vising our country and for Russians to continue enjoying our rum, our cigars, our coffee, our avocado and our mangoes," Castellanos told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The ambassador noted that he hopes that the countries will continue their fruitful relations, established almost 80 years ago, regardless of sanctions.The authorities of the Dominican Republic are working on creating additional connecting flights so that Russians can still fly to the republic on vacations, the ambassador said, adding that "unfortunately because of the sanctions, not sanctions from our side, but because of the no overfly of Europe the flight becomes too long to operate."The ambassador also said that the Dominican Republic is looking into new opportunities of doing business with Russia, including the production of rum and gold mining industry cooperation. He also stated that there are several current projects with the Russian far eastern regions.The 7th EEF was held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency was an information partner of the forum.

