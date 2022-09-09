https://sputniknews.com/20220909/bidens-12bln-ukraine-aid-is-trap-for-gop-as-dems-can-boast-zero-accomplishments-say-analysts-1100594660.html

Biden's $12Bln Ukraine Aid is Trap for GOP as Dems Can Boast Zero Accomplishments, Say Analysts

09.09.2022

Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns that Joe Biden's initiative is a trap for the GOP, according to Fox News. GOP congressmen suspect that the Democratic administration is deliberately pushing the $11.7Bln aid package ahead of the November mid-terms because the White House knows that some Republicans would oppose the measure since it lacks proper accountability metrics for how the money is going to be spent.Such opposition would be used by the Democratic Party to smear their political opponents as isolationists or "lackeys of Russian President Vladimir Putin" ahead of the November mid-term, GOP lawmakers argue, including Republican Representative for Arizona, Andy Biggs, who called the apparent plan "a superficial mid-term election gimmick".The forthcoming mid-terms threaten to strip the Dems of seats in both chambers as inflation continues to dominate the list of American voters' concerns, according to recent surveys. US inflation remains record-high despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises by 75 basis points in June and July. At the same time, the attempts to cool inflation led to the economic slowdown in the US with the outlook for future growth remaining generally weak, according to the Fed, as cited by Bloomberg.GOP Should Play Economic Card To Win No Matter WhatInflation and technical recession are the GOP's trump cards in the November race, according to Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen.Hagle agrees that any opposition to Biden's recent Bill on the part of Republican lawmakers would most likely be smeared. The Dems are trying hard to switch attention from the Biden administration's poor economic performance to the 6 January Capitol attack, Donald Trump's alleged withholding of classified materials and the conservative-dominated Supreme Court's decision to reverse the abortion rights Bill.Some GOP observers have drawn attention to the fact that the multi-billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine popped up after Biden's recent attempt to paint MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy in his 1 September speech, according to Fox News.White House's Spending Spree and Lack of AccountabilityAnother issue which concerns Republicans concerning Biden's new Ukraine aid package is the government's spending spree.In addition to that, some American conservatives warn that a seemingly endless supply of aid to Ukraine could eventually draw the US more deeply into the Russo-Ukraine conflict, according to the political scientist.In May, Congress approved $40Bln in assistance to Ukraine which became the largest package of foreign aid passed by Congress in at least two decades, according to the New York Times. In total, 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate opposed the package, arguing that it lacked sufficient accountability measures to prevent corruption. A Republican initiative to create an inspector-general to oversee the aid was rejected by Democrats. After the Bill had been passed, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that Republicans opposing the legislation were using "the same soft-on-Putin playbook" as former President Donald Trump.The US mainstream press acknowledged that Washington cannot trace its military aid in Ukraine with much sophisticated weaponry vanishing "in the fog of war" and risking ending up in "wrong hands". In July, Republican Representative from Indiana and a native of Ukraine, Victoria Spartz, pushed for more oversight of US aid to Kiev, slamming both Biden and Zelensky for their irresponsible approach to the Ukraine crisis. In early August, the New York Times' columnist Thomas L Friedman admitted, citing unnamed official sources, that "there is deep mistrust between the White House and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine - considerably more than has been reported."

