Why Activists in The US Must Organize Against The Blockade on Cuba

Why Activists in The US Must Organize Against The Blockade on Cuba

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the coming polar winter that Europe is poised to endure as its energy crisis threatens to grow after the indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream pipeline in response to US and western sanctions, how this crisis is exposing the disconnect between the people of Europe who will have to deal with the energy crisis and their governments which are following the US commitment to fight to the last Ukrainian, and how the US and the west are setting the stage for a potential antiwar movement in the western world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the growing potential for famine in the horn of Africa and how the war in Ukraine plays a part in starving African people, the lack of concern by the west about the environment of Africa and of the world that is undoubtedly contributing to hunger crises in the horn of Africa, and how this situation demonstrates Africa’s centrality in the world system despite its absence from the consciousness of many in the west.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the anniversary of the Church committee hearings which revealed the crimes of US intelligence agencies and how the abuses that led to the formation of the committee are being repeated today, how political culture has been manipulated by the present day abuses by intelligence agencies and why we need a new Church committee today, how the CIA fought back against the scrutiny of the original Church committee, and how US intelligence agencies crossed the fine line between intelligence gathering and repression.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the U.S. Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace and Jo Mitchell, a queer Muslim cultural worker with In Defense of Black Lives Atlanta and the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Chelle, an organizer with EndStateATL, a Black queer feminist organization focusing on mutual aid and political to discuss a recent delegation to Cuba and how the Cuban system’s focus on political education can inform how organizers in the US can use political education to encourage political imagination and organizing, how the Black liberation movement is often weaponized against Cuba and the truth about Cuba’s efforts to promote Afro-Cuban culture, and why organizers in the US must express solidarity with Cuba and work for an end to the blockade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

