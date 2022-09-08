International
Breaking: Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, Arizona
americas
washington dc
15:50 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 08.09.2022)
