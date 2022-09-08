https://sputniknews.com/20220908/us-seeks-pakistans-help-in-counter-terror-ops-as-it-approves-450mln-package-for-f-16-jets-1100523742.html

US Seeks Pakistan’s Help in Counter-Terror Ops as It Approves $450Mln Package For F-16 Jets

The US State Department on Wednesday approved the possible sale of equipment and services worth about $450Mln so that Pakistan might sustain its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. The proposed deal does not include new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.“The proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan’s ability to support counter-terrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.Describing Islamabad as an important counter-terrorism partner, the US said Pakistan’s F-16 program is integral to the broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.The positive response to Pakistan’s request came a month after US forces allegedly killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a counter-terrorism operation in Kabul. Zawahiri is considered the mastermind behind the 9/11 terrorist attack and other atrocities against the US across the world.Addressing the nation on 1 August, US president Joe Biden claimed that counter-terrorism operations would continue in Afghanistan and beyond even though the US withdrew its forces from the war-torn country in August 2021.Afghanistan also accused Pakistan of allowing the US to operate drones from its soil - a claim which Islamabad rejected - and warned Washington of severe consequences if the latter continued to violate Afghanistan’s airspace.* a terrorist organization banned in Russia** under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

