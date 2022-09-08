https://sputniknews.com/20220908/us-seeks-pakistans-help-in-counter-terror-ops-as-it-approves-450mln-package-for-f-16-jets-1100523742.html
US Seeks Pakistan’s Help in Counter-Terror Ops as It Approves $450Mln Package For F-16 Jets
US Seeks Pakistan’s Help in Counter-Terror Ops as It Approves $450Mln Package For F-16 Jets
After the alleged killing of al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, President Joe Biden vowed to continue “effective counter-terrorism... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T07:57+0000
2022-09-08T07:57+0000
2022-09-08T07:57+0000
world
us
pakistan
drone
al-qaeda
ayman al zawahiri
kabul
taliban
islamabad
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0092b7ebab82ada472a80a2222881351.jpg
The US State Department on Wednesday approved the possible sale of equipment and services worth about $450Mln so that Pakistan might sustain its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. The proposed deal does not include new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.“The proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan’s ability to support counter-terrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.Describing Islamabad as an important counter-terrorism partner, the US said Pakistan’s F-16 program is integral to the broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.The positive response to Pakistan’s request came a month after US forces allegedly killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a counter-terrorism operation in Kabul. Zawahiri is considered the mastermind behind the 9/11 terrorist attack and other atrocities against the US across the world.Addressing the nation on 1 August, US president Joe Biden claimed that counter-terrorism operations would continue in Afghanistan and beyond even though the US withdrew its forces from the war-torn country in August 2021.Afghanistan also accused Pakistan of allowing the US to operate drones from its soil - a claim which Islamabad rejected - and warned Washington of severe consequences if the latter continued to violate Afghanistan’s airspace.* a terrorist organization banned in Russia** under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
pakistan
kabul
islamabad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_261ebb79381d44a57599d6f48d152f17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
us, pakistan, drone, al-qaeda, ayman al zawahiri, kabul, taliban, islamabad, f-16, pakistani air force
us, pakistan, drone, al-qaeda, ayman al zawahiri, kabul, taliban, islamabad, f-16, pakistani air force
US Seeks Pakistan’s Help in Counter-Terror Ops as It Approves $450Mln Package For F-16 Jets
After the alleged killing of al-Qaeda* leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, President Joe Biden vowed to continue “effective counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan and beyond". The Taliban** leadership accused Pakistan of allowing the US to use their airspace for drone strikes in Afghanistan.
The US State Department on Wednesday approved the possible sale of equipment and services worth about $450Mln so that Pakistan might sustain its fleet of F-16 fighter jets. The proposed deal does not include new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.
“The proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan’s ability to support counter-terrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.
Describing Islamabad as an important counter-terrorism partner, the US said Pakistan’s F-16 program is integral
to the broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.
Washington hopes the proposed package supports its foreign policy and national security objectives by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with the US and partner forces in “ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations”.
The positive response to Pakistan’s request came a month after US forces allegedly killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a counter-terrorism operation in Kabul. Zawahiri is considered the mastermind behind the 9/11 terrorist attack and other atrocities against the US across the world.
Addressing the nation on 1 August, US president Joe Biden claimed that counter-terrorism operations would continue in Afghanistan and beyond even though the US withdrew its forces from the war-torn country in August 2021.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), (what the Taliban calls the country), is investigating the US claim as it hasn’t yet found evidence that Zawahiri has been killed. Washington has also not provided any evidence of the killing.
Afghanistan also accused Pakistan of allowing the US to operate drones from its soil - a claim which Islamabad rejected
- and warned Washington of severe consequences if the latter continued to violate Afghanistan’s airspace.
* a terrorist organization banned in Russia
** under UN sanctions over terrorist activities