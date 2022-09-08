https://sputniknews.com/20220908/us-allies-dislike-progress-in-normalization-of-situation-in-afghanistan-russian-intelligence-says-1100537862.html

US, Allies Dislike Progress in Normalization of Situation in Afghanistan, Russian Intelligence Says

US, Allies Dislike Progress in Normalization of Situation in Afghanistan, Russian Intelligence Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The emerging progress in the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan clearly does not suit the United States and its allies, the...

"The emerging progress in the normalization of the situation in the IRA clearly does not suit the United States and its allies. The long-term presence of Western countries in Afghanistan has only led to the destruction of the economy, degradation in the security sector and the formation of a breeding ground for the growth of extremism," the statement says.The Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized that "in the context of a global confrontation with Russia, the West seeks to prevent the strengthening of the position and influence of our country in Afghanistan."The explosion near the building of the consular department of the embassy happened on Monday morning. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed as a result of the terrorist attack. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took responsibility for the attack.

