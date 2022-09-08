https://sputniknews.com/20220908/un-inspectors-give-final-report-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-what-is-next-1100513318.html

UN Inspectors Give Final Report on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant: What Is Next?

UN inspectors give final report on Zaporozhye nuclear plant: what is next? On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson discuss a myriad of topics from the domestic front from the Jackson water crisis, to a Maryland county enacting a curfew for teenagers, and Texas governor Greg Abbott sending migrants to blue cities. Also, we check in with what the IAEA has to say about the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and what's going on in Ukraine.

Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - ordained minister, pastor, preacher, civil rights and community leader in New York City/Founder & President of Equanomics GlobalScott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerSusan Pai - degree in Psychology from UCLA where she worked at the internationally recognized UCLA Brain Mapping LabIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston to discuss domestic issues here in the US from the Jackson water crisis to a county in Maryland setting a curfew for teens because of the crime rate skyrocketing - why is this happening and what can be done to see that the situation gets better?In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Scott Ritter to discuss the findings of the IAEA's visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the special military operation involved in Kherson, and how the US continues to send billions of dollars to arm Ukraine.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Susan Pai to discuss the Texas governor Greg Abbott sending migrants to blue cities and the hypocrisy of the US opening the borders to Ukrainian refugees but when it comes to any other immigrants, they are treated like second class citizens.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

