LIVE UPDATES: UK Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision Amid Concerns For Her Health
The nonagenarian's health has been the subject of serious concern among British officials and the media in recent months, with the royal pulling out of the...
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 28, 2022 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves as she attends an Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland

LIVE UPDATES: UK Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision Amid Concerns For Her Health

11:38 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 08.09.2022)
Being updated
The nonagenarian's health has been the subject of serious concern among British officials and the media in recent months, with the royal pulling out of the opening of the UK parliament earlier this year, and later skipping the Commonwealth Games.
Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" about her health status, Buckingham Palace has announced.
"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral," the Palace said in a statement Thursday.
Newly anointed Prime Minister Liz Truss issued a tweet on the royal's health status moments later, saying that "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace" and emphasizing that her thoughts and those of the nation "are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
British media have reported that Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William have made or are making their way to Balmoral, her Scottish country residence, to be with the Queen after being informed of her health status.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, recently celebrated the platinum jubilee of her rule marking 70 years on the throne. The royal ascended to the throne at the age of 27 in June of 1953, and has been a staple of British political and social life in the decades since. The length of her rule is surpassed only by Louis XIV, who ruled France for 72 years and 110 days during a reign running from 1643-1715.
The Queen postponed a virtual meeting of the Privy Council - a body of senior official advisors on Wednesday after doctors advised her to rest. Elizabeth II appointed Liz Truss as PM and approved her cabinet on Tuesday.
Table of contents
12:49 GMT 08.09.2022
Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision
Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision
12:48 GMT
12:53 GMT 08.09.2022
All The Queen's Children Have Arrived at Balmoral in Scotland
12:49 GMT 08.09.2022
Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision
Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
Live From Outside Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Remains Under Medical Supervision
12:48 GMT
12:46 GMT 08.09.2022
Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward Have Also Arrived at Balmoral in Scotland, Reports Say
12:34 GMT 08.09.2022
Royal Family Website Malfunctions Because of News About Queen's Health
12:28 GMT 08.09.2022
Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak: 'My Thoughts And Prayers Are With Her Majesty And All the Royal Family'
