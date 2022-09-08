International
UK PM Liz Truss Freezes Electricity Bills for Two Years
UK PM Liz Truss Freezes Electricity Bills for Two Years
UK PM Liz Truss Freezes Electricity Bills for Two Years
Prime Minister Liz Truss had been expected to announce that energy bills will be frozen as part of her plan to tackle the cost of living crisis driven by... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that energy bills will be capped at £2,500 a year from October 1. The PM said in Parliament the phased-in measure will last for two years, saving a typical household around £1,000 a year and help cope with soaring living costs.Energy bills will be subsidised, maintaining the current price cap of £1,971 for a typical family. Taking into account former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £400 universal discount, the total cap will be £2,500.Expected to cost tens of billions, the measure will be funded through more government borrowing, Truss stated. MPs were told that the cost of the energy plan would not be revealed until after a Treasury statement later this month.Truss stated in the House of Commons that “decades of short-term thinking” had failed to secure energy supplies, adding:This comes as the energy regulator revealed on 26 August that the energy price cap would rise 80 percent to £3,549 per year for dual fuel for an average household from October 1, 2022. Some analysts have already speculated that sum could exceed £5,000 next year. Analysts had warned that without urgent government intervention, this sum could skyrocke t to £6,000 next year.
UK PM Liz Truss Freezes Electricity Bills for Two Years

10:46 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 08.09.2022)
Liz Truss, Britain's Prime Minister.
Being updated
Prime Minister Liz Truss had been expected to announce that energy bills will be frozen as part of her plan to tackle the cost of living crisis driven by soaring gas and electricity prices.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that energy bills will be capped at £2,500 a year from October 1. The PM said in Parliament the phased-in measure will last for two years, saving a typical household around £1,000 a year and help cope with soaring living costs.
"This is the moment to be bold. We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no cost-free options," she told MPs in the Commons.
Energy bills will be subsidised, maintaining the current price cap of £1,971 for a typical family. Taking into account former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £400 universal discount, the total cap will be £2,500.
Expected to cost tens of billions, the measure will be funded through more government borrowing, Truss stated. MPs were told that the cost of the energy plan would not be revealed until after a Treasury statement later this month.
Truss stated in the House of Commons that “decades of short-term thinking” had failed to secure energy supplies, adding:
“I’m acting immediately so people and businesses are supported over the next two years, with a new energy price guarantee, and tackling the root cause of issues by boosting domestic energy supply.”
This comes as the energy regulator revealed on 26 August that the energy price cap would rise 80 percent to £3,549 per year for dual fuel for an average household from October 1, 2022. Some analysts have already speculated that sum could exceed £5,000 next year. Analysts had warned that without urgent government intervention, this sum could skyrocke t to £6,000 next year.
