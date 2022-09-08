https://sputniknews.com/20220908/solomon-parliament-oks-election-delay-as-pm-sogavare-mocks-australia-over-funding-offer-1100534577.html

Solomon Parliament OKs Election Delay as PM Sogavare Mocks Australia Over Funding Offer

The Solomon Islands' parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment put forward by the government to postpone the general election until 2024. The amendment bill was passed by 37-10 votes.Opposition leaders slammed the move as a "power grab" attempt, suggesting it could rekindle violence similar to the riots that took place in November 2021. However, Sogavare said the election delay was necessary to ensure that the Pacific Games, an international event organized in a complex funded by China, will be held in a smooth way."The bill is basically to defer the dissolution of Parliament," Sogavare said, explaining that the Pacific nation could not hold two major events in the same year.Sogavare slammed opposition MPs for "misleading" the nation, reckoning the statement would turn people against the democratically elected government. "The bill does not in any way inhibit or prohibit the right to vote," he said.Following the 2021 riots, the Sogavare government signed a security pact with China in April to ensure broader security of people and properties across the Pacific nation. This prompted the opposition to allege that the PM could use the unrest as an excuse to invoke the security pact and allow Chinese police into the country.On Tuesday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the election funding offer reflects Australia's longstanding and historic commitment to democracy in the Pacific.General elections in the Solomon Islands are held every four years, and the current parliament's tenure is due to expire in May 2023.

