https://sputniknews.com/20220908/putin-blames-western-leaders-for-ignoring-objective-facts-1100519698.html

Putin Blames Western Leaders for Ignoring 'Objective Facts'

Putin Blames Western Leaders for Ignoring 'Objective Facts'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Dominion voting machine sold on eBay, President Vladimir Putin's... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T10:38+0000

2022-09-08T10:38+0000

2022-09-08T10:38+0000

nato

cia

disney

tucker carlson

the backstory

radio

radio sputnik

joe biden

philadelphia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100519476_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd00b20f61532f83b67a9ca15d1bcf0.png

Putin Blames Western Leaders for Ignoring 'Objective Facts' On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Dominion voting machine sold on eBay, and Hillary Clinton denying her presidential run in 2024.

Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Death Threats Against Journalists Covering Ukraine, Protests Around the Globe are GrowingTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Obama's Return to the White House, Frexit, and RussiaphobiaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about children on the Ukraine kill list, the protests in the Netherlands, and how Ukrainians view America's involvement in Kiev's government. Sonja discussed her speech at a recent conference and the number of people on the kill list. Sonja described her feelings about being on a kill list and the precautions journalists now have to take, during everyday life.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about bravery in journalism, the lack of excitement to vote, and the optics of Biden's speech in Philadelphia. Ted explained the amount of criticism he receives for appearing on Sputnik radio and the amount of Russophobia in America. Ted criticized the Biden speech in Philadelphia and the lack of self-awareness from the Biden team.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

disney

philadelphia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

nato, cia, disney, tucker carlson, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, joe biden, philadelphia, vladimir putin, ukraine, russiaphobia