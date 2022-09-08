https://sputniknews.com/20220908/official-arrested-in-las-vegas-amid-reporters-stabbing-death-1100524106.html
On Wednesday, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested charged with the murder of newspaper reporter Jeff German, according to police.The public official was arrested hours after law enforcement searched his home in connection with the stabbing.Earlier, Robert Telles, a lawyer who practiced probate and estate law, had been the focus of German's reporting, which included "complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles' 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate staffer," according to media reports.German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010 after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead with stab wounds near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.Jeff German covered political issues in Las Vegas, corruption among local authorities, criminal activities, lawsuits, and labor conflicts. In particular, he conducted an investigation into the mass shooting at the country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
Official Arrested in Las Vegas Amid Reporter’s Stabbing Death
On Saturday, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, Jeff German, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested charged with the murder of newspaper reporter Jeff German, according to police.
“The suspect in the homicide that occurred on September 2, 2022, has been taken into custody,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted.
The public official was arrested hours after law enforcement searched his home in connection with the stabbing.
Earlier, Robert Telles, a lawyer who practiced probate and estate law, had been the focus of German’s reporting, which included “complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate staffer,” according to media reports.
German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010 after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead with stab wounds
near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.
Jeff German covered political issues in Las Vegas, corruption among local authorities, criminal activities, lawsuits, and labor conflicts. In particular, he conducted an investigation into the mass shooting at the country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.