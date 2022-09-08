International
BREAKING: UK PM Liz Truss Freezes Electricity Bills for Two Years
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/official-arrested-in-las-vegas-amid-reporters-stabbing-death-1100524106.html
Official Arrested in Las Vegas Amid Reporter’s Stabbing Death
Official Arrested in Las Vegas Amid Reporter’s Stabbing Death
On Saturday, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, Jeff German, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home in Las Vegas. 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T09:58+0000
2022-09-08T09:58+0000
americas
us
stabbing
las vegas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100523882_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f32fa406a2cfbc24c435e4b135ab34c5.jpg
On Wednesday, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested charged with the murder of newspaper reporter Jeff German, according to police.The public official was arrested hours after law enforcement searched his home in connection with the stabbing.Earlier, Robert Telles, a lawyer who practiced probate and estate law, had been the focus of German’s reporting, which included “complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate staffer,” according to media reports.German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010 after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead with stab wounds near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.Jeff German covered political issues in Las Vegas, corruption among local authorities, criminal activities, lawsuits, and labor conflicts. In particular, he conducted an investigation into the mass shooting at the country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
americas
las vegas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100523882_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_61afd8ff1ccc31f85b4ac31912990262.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, stabbing, las vegas
us, stabbing, las vegas

Official Arrested in Las Vegas Amid Reporter’s Stabbing Death

09:58 GMT 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / John LocherA police officer knocks on the front door of the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.
A police officer knocks on the front door of the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / John Locher
Subscribe
International
India
On Saturday, a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter, Jeff German, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested charged with the murder of newspaper reporter Jeff German, according to police.

“The suspect in the homicide that occurred on September 2, 2022, has been taken into custody,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted.

The public official was arrested hours after law enforcement searched his home in connection with the stabbing.
Earlier, Robert Telles, a lawyer who practiced probate and estate law, had been the focus of German’s reporting, which included “complaints of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ 'inappropriate relationship' with a subordinate staffer,” according to media reports.
German, 69, who joined the Las Vegas Review-Journal team in 2010 after working at the Las Vegas Sun, was found dead with stab wounds near his home in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.
Jeff German covered political issues in Las Vegas, corruption among local authorities, criminal activities, lawsuits, and labor conflicts. In particular, he conducted an investigation into the mass shooting at the country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала