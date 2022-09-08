https://sputniknews.com/20220908/no-fun-in-the-uk-1100521158.html
By Wednesday evening, the new British prime minister had already reshaped her government and vowed to push even harder where her predecessor had tried to make headway and ease pressure where previous efforts had caused strain.But only less than a quarter of British citizens believe incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss will do a better job than her predecessor, according to a poll conducted by YouGov for the Times. And while 23% of British voters believe Truss is likely to perform worse than Johnson, some 40% of voters think Truss will do "almost the same" as her predecessor.It is perceived that Truss, just like Johnson before her, is very much inspired by former PM Winston Churchill, but that she also tries to emulate revered Tory icon Margaret Thatcher, the British prime minister from 1979 to 1990. But truth be told, whether the not-so-great (as some put it) public speaker Truss is a real leader capable of uniting the country in a difficult period, like the Queen herself, who after 70 years on the throne has become such a symbol of unity - that's an entirely different question altogether.
