Muslim Man Held in India's Madhya Pradesh for Threatening Hindu Girl With Acid Attack Over Marriage

"Love Jihad," a practice of forcing Hindu girls to convert to Islam and luring them into marriage afterwards, has become an issue in some parts of India. In... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T10:52+0000
2022-09-08T10:52+0000
2022-09-08T10:52+0000
Police arrested a Muslim man in India's Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly threatening to throw acid at a 19-year-old Hindu girl if she would not convert to Islam and agree to marry him.The police action came after the woman filed a complaint against the accused, named Mansoori. According to the victim, a teenage nursing student, Mansoori had been stalking her for months and had recently stepped up his threats. "He also asked me to convert my religion," the girl added.According to police, Mansoori was jailed in a similar case earlier this year. He had stalked and threatened another woman in January before being granted bail by a local court later.Late last month, a minor girl from the Hindu community was burned alive by her stalker, Shahrukh Hussain, in the Dumka district of Jharkhand state. Days later, a Muslim man, Rabani Ansari, masqueraded as a Hindu to sexually exploit a minor girl in Ranchi city in the same state.
"Love Jihad," a practice of forcing Hindu girls to convert to Islam and luring them into marriage afterwards, has become an issue in some parts of India. In several BJP-governed states, including Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, local governments have even introduced laws against forced conversion.
