International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/live-updates-2022-eastern-economic-forum-in-vladivostok-final-day-1100518175.html
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Final Day
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Final Day
The 2022 Eastern Economic Forum officially came underway on September 5 in Russia's Vladivostok port city, with attendees expected to participate until the... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T00:06+0000
2022-09-08T00:04+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
russia
vladivostok
forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100492035_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_b06b0f66777ff12667d488870f9fda4f.jpg
russia
vladivostok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100492035_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b692641cef460bbd99ef205182e43687.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladivostok, forum, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, vladivostok, forum, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
2022 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), in Vladivostok, Russia - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Final Day

00:06 GMT 08.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The 2022 Eastern Economic Forum officially came underway on September 5 in Russia's Vladivostok port city, with attendees expected to participate until the event's final day on September 8. The forum was established in 2015, and has been held every year since.
The seventh rendition of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum festivities was created to boost investment into the nation's Far Eastern regions, and is expected to hold some 70 speaking events.
The final day of the forum will include business discussions on prospects for a global education in a "post-pandemic world" with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region, as well as matters regarding the technological and strategic cooperation with Asian nations, among other topics.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
00:04 GMT 08.09.2022
Agreements Worth $54 Bln Signed at Eastern Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
More than 7,000 guests took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), agreements worth a record 3.255 trillion rubles ($54 billion) were signed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.
"This is the first such post-COVID forum attended by more than 7,000 guests. Agreements worth overall 3.255 trillion have been signed. This is also a record," Trutnev told reporters, summing up the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала