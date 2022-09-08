LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Final Day

The seventh rendition of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum festivities was created to boost investment into the nation's Far Eastern regions, and is expected to hold some 70 speaking events.
The final day of the forum will include business discussions on prospects for a global education in a "post-pandemic world" with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region, as well as matters regarding the technological and strategic cooperation with Asian nations, among other topics.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.