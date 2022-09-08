LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Final Day

Agreements Worth $54 Bln Signed at Eastern Economic Forum - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

More than 7,000 guests took part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), agreements worth a record 3.255 trillion rubles ($54 billion) were signed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said.

"This is the first such post-COVID forum attended by more than 7,000 guests. Agreements worth overall 3.255 trillion have been signed. This is also a record," Trutnev told reporters, summing up the forum.