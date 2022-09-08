https://sputniknews.com/20220908/india-welcomes-chinas-polar-silk-road-but-opposes-monopoly-in-the-arctic-expert-says-1100535221.html

India Welcomes China’s ‘Polar Silk Road’ But Opposes ‘Monopoly’ in the Arctic, Expert Says

08.09.2022

The "Polar Silk Road," which is also a part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), seeks to facilitate “connectivity and sustainable economic and social development of the Arctic” region, as per a white paper released by China’s State Council Information Office.Major General (retired) B.K. Sharma, a leading Indian military expert and director of New Delhi-based think tank United Service Institution of India (USOI), says that New Delhi “welcomes” Beijing’s growing presence in the Arctic Ocean region as part of the "Polar Silk Route," but is against China establishing a “monopoly” in the region.Sharma, who is part of the Indian delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and was a speaker at two events related to the Arctic region — "The Global Impact of the Russian Arctic: Opportunities for South Asia" and the "Eastern Dimension of International Cooperation in the Arctic," shared with Sputnik his views on cooperation in the Arctic.The military veteran also mentioned that the "Polar Silk Road" shouldn’t turn into another “debt trap” for participating countries, as he referred to concerns expressed by several governments about the financial feasibility of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The Indian think tanker said there should be “checks and balances” as far as Beijing’s participation in the region is concerned. Sharma further called for a “level-playing field” for all participants in the region.The economic, environmental, and other affairs in the Arctic region are governed by the Arctic Council, which is currently headed by Russia under a rotating presidency. Canada, the US, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden are the other permanent members of the Arctic Council. France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are currently observer countries.There is a question mark over the future of cooperation in the Arctic Council after seven permanent members called for a boycott of the Russian presidency in March after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine.Sharma said that it was important for the differences between Western states and Russia to be “resolved” before cooperation within the Arctic Council framework could resume.

