India, Japan Vow to Deepen Defense Ties With More Military Drills & Tech Transfers Coming Up
The two Asian nations have yet to live up to their military cooperation potential, while both Delhi and Tokyo perceive challenges from China in their...
India and Japan on Thursday vowed to deepen defense cooperation, with New Delhi seeking investment from Japanese industries and more military drills to enhance the interoperability between the two forces.Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, reviewing various aspects of bilateral cooperation and regional affairs.In March this year, the two countries operationalized the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement, a military pact similar to the logistics pact New Delhi signed with the US during the "MILAN" exercise.Delhi said that a lot of potential exists for co-production and co-development in areas such as manufacturing small arms, rockets, mortars, as well as military and specialist vehicles.The recent vigor in defense ties is triggered by China's growing presence in Japanese waters and the Indian Ocean, where the two Quad members have a strong presence.
India, Japan Vow to Deepen Defense Ties With More Military Drills & Tech Transfers Coming Up
The two Asian nations have yet to live up to their military cooperation potential, while both Delhi and Tokyo perceive challenges from China in their respective waters.
India and Japan on Thursday vowed to deepen defense cooperation, with New Delhi seeking investment from Japanese industries and more military drills to enhance the interoperability between the two forces.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada, reviewing various aspects of bilateral cooperation and regional affairs.
"The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the air forces of the two countries," the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
In March this year, the two countries operationalized
the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement, a military pact similar to the logistics pact New Delhi signed with the US during the "MILAN" exercise.
Delhi said that a lot of potential exists for co-production and co-development in areas such as manufacturing small arms, rockets, mortars, as well as military and specialist vehicles.
Meanwhile, Delhi and Tokyo failed to conclude negotiations on the Japanese ShinMaywa US-2i amphibious aircraft over disagreements about the cost. Japan has also not participated in India's submarine project over technical grounds.
The recent vigor in defense ties is triggered by China's growing presence in Japanese waters and the Indian Ocean, where the two Quad members have a strong presence.