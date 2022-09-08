International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/illicit-consignment-of-7000-donkey-penises-worth-around-478000-seized-in-nigeria-1100550243.html
Illicit Consignment of 7,000 Donkey Penises Worth Around $478,000 Seized in Nigeria
Illicit Consignment of 7,000 Donkey Penises Worth Around $478,000 Seized in Nigeria
An overpowering smell coming from an assortment of sacks in the animal export section of a Lagos airport had alerted Nigeria's customs authorities to the... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-08T14:38+0000
2022-09-08T14:38+0000
africa
nigeria
donkey
penis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104538/28/1045382844_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_146a7f50275d2b4b04fd04b785bbf10b.jpg
A consignment of 7,000 donkey penises estimated to be worth 200 million Naira ($478,000; £416,000) has been intercepted by Nigeria's customs service at an airport in Lagos.The 16 sacks of animal parts had been found in the animal export section of Murtala Muhammed airport, with Hong Kong as their destination, according to Sambo Dangaladima, the Nigeria Customs Service area commander.The official told journalists that it was the fetid smell coming from the sacks that aroused the suspicion of the authorities.The consignment had been “falsely declared … as cow male genitals (but) after due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals,” said Dangaladima.An investigation has been launched into the seized items, with a suspect linked to the malodorous package believed to have escaped.Donkey parts, export of which Nigeria prohibits, are particularly sought after in China, where they are used to make traditional potency-boosting medicine.The current discovery is rare, as typically it is donkey skins that are smuggled out of the country. Nigerian senators in 2021 proposed banning the killing of donkeys and the export of their skins.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104538/28/1045382844_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3a2ffd63ce95275c08af49dce9d32b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nigeria, donkey, penis
nigeria, donkey, penis

Illicit Consignment of 7,000 Donkey Penises Worth Around $478,000 Seized in Nigeria

14:38 GMT 08.09.2022
© Photo : PixabayDonkey
Donkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
An overpowering smell coming from an assortment of sacks in the animal export section of a Lagos airport had alerted Nigeria's customs authorities to the discovery.
A consignment of 7,000 donkey penises estimated to be worth 200 million Naira ($478,000; £416,000) has been intercepted by Nigeria's customs service at an airport in Lagos.
The 16 sacks of animal parts had been found in the animal export section of Murtala Muhammed airport, with Hong Kong as their destination, according to Sambo Dangaladima, the Nigeria Customs Service area commander.
The official told journalists that it was the fetid smell coming from the sacks that aroused the suspicion of the authorities.
The consignment had been “falsely declared … as cow male genitals (but) after due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals,” said Dangaladima.
An investigation has been launched into the seized items, with a suspect linked to the malodorous package believed to have escaped.
CC0 / / Donkey
Donkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
Donkey
CC0 / /
Donkey parts, export of which Nigeria prohibits, are particularly sought after in China, where they are used to make traditional potency-boosting medicine.
The current discovery is rare, as typically it is donkey skins that are smuggled out of the country. Nigerian senators in 2021 proposed banning the killing of donkeys and the export of their skins.
“The major beneficiary in this trade is the donkey (skin) merchants in China. This animal is facing extinction (in Nigeria) and it is an animal you cannot breed in large numbers because of the very low rate of fertility,” Muhammad Datti, a federal lawmaker supporting the proposed ban, was cited as saying.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала