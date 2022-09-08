https://sputniknews.com/20220908/great-guy-doing-terrific-job-trump-praises-modi-says-india-never-had-better-friend-than-me-1100533152.html

'Great Guy Doing Terrific Job': Trump Praises Modi, Says India Never Had 'Better Friend Than Me'

Former US President Donald Trump has expressed support for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent interview with Indian media."For America, I can only speak for America, we're going to be energy independent, we're going to have a great economy, roaring economy again, which we don't have right now," he continued. "Okay, we set every record on jobs. We've never had an economy, like the economy that I had. But we'll bring back energy independence, and we will do things that we haven't been able to do in the last two years."Trump was also asked if his administration enjoyed a better relationship with India than Joe Biden and Barack Obama, to which he replied: "I think my relationship... you'll have to ask Prime Minister Modi. I think India has never had a better friend than me. That is one of the relationships that I have formed. India has never had a better friend as President than me."Trump also hinted that he might run for office again in 2024, since "everybody wants" him to.The 45th POTUS is currently at the center of heated debate in the United States, following an FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

