'Great Guy Doing Terrific Job': Trump Praises Modi, Says India Never Had 'Better Friend Than Me'
09:56 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 08.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupFILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi, India
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
During his presidency, Trump enjoyed a cordial relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which some Western media outlets even labeled a “bromance.” Saying that India is doing great with “his friend” Modi, Trump, however, highlighted issues the US is now facing under Joe Biden's presidency.
Former US President Donald Trump has expressed support for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent interview with Indian media.
"For America, energy independence. For India, India's doing just fine with your great Prime Minister Modi, my friend," Trump said in an interview with NDTV on Thursday.
"For America, I can only speak for America, we're going to be energy independent, we're going to have a great economy, roaring economy again, which we don't have right now," he continued. "Okay, we set every record on jobs. We've never had an economy, like the economy that I had. But we'll bring back energy independence, and we will do things that we haven't been able to do in the last two years."
Trump was also asked if his administration enjoyed a better relationship with India than Joe Biden and Barack Obama, to which he replied: "I think my relationship... you'll have to ask Prime Minister Modi. I think India has never had a better friend than me. That is one of the relationships that I have formed. India has never had a better friend as President than me."
"I've had a great relationship to India and to Prime Minister Modi. We were... we've been friends. And I think he's a great guy and doing a terrific job. It's not an easy job he's got. So, but we've known each other a long time. Good man," Trump concluded.
Trump also hinted that he might run for office again in 2024, since "everybody wants" him to.
"Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls [...] I'll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect," Trump said.
The 45th POTUS is currently at the center of heated debate in the United States, following an FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.