Former US President Trump Says Could Announce His Presidential Bid Very Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ex-US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will make the decision whether to run in the US presidential elections scheduled for 2024 "in the very near future."
"Everyone wants me to run. I'm leading in the polls, in every poll, and every poll - Republican polls and Democrat polls. I'll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect. And I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy," Trump told Indian broadcaster NDTV.
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former senior adviser, told UK broadcaster Sky News last week that the ex-president was "obviously thinking about" running for the president again in 2024, adding that Trump "hates seeing what’s happening in the country."
Earlier, speaking of the upcoming November midterm elections, Trump said that the Republicans will need to make a campaign promise that they will "shut down the border, stop the crime wave, beat inflation and hold the Biden administration accountable."