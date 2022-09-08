https://sputniknews.com/20220908/fbi-agent-hid-info-on-biden-klan-bidens-maga-speech-unpopular-eu-protests-grow-1100518660.html

FBI Agent Hid Info on Biden Klan; Biden's MAGA Speech Unpopular; EU Protests Grow

FBI agent Tim Thibault ignored damning evidence of potential corruption after interviewing a close business associate of Hunter Biden.

K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss China. Presidents Putin and Xi are scheduled to meet in Uzbekistan as Russia and China strengthen their alliance. Also, China continues to build both literal and metaphorical bridges for its poorer allied nations in Asia.Professor Nicolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss Russia. President Biden will not name Russia as a state sponsor of terror. Also, President Putin argues that the West is losing world dominance as Russia and China exercise their sovereignty.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden. FBI agent Tim Thibault ignored damning evidence of potential corruption after interviewing a close business associate of Hunter Biden. Also, the FBI has unleashed a controversial leak about the raid on Mar-A-Largo.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the EU energy and economic crisis. Prague protests were driven by economic and social policies that the citizens perceived as counterproductive to their well-being. Also, Russia is ready to turn on Nord Stream 2.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli leaders continue to make aggressive threats toward Iran. Also, Israel continues to attack civilian airports in Syria.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss President Biden's Philadelphia MAGA speech. Polls reveal that President Biden's bombastic and dark speech was not well received amongst Republicans and Independents. Margaret Kimberley argues that it will not help the Democrats.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US dysfunction. Chris Hedges reviews the institutions of power in the US empire and concludes that it is time to stop pretending that the US is a democracy.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Media. Patrick Lawrence argues that Western journalism has abandoned accuracy and has replaced it with conformity as the most consistent standard.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

