US Secretary of State Blinken Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Kiev

10:22 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 08.09.2022)
Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden approved a new $675 million military aid package for Ukraine.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived on an unannounced visit to Kiev, the Associated Press reports.
The purpose of the visit is to show Washington's support for Ukraine, the news agency added.
Earlier in the day, media reported with reference to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, that Washington will provide Ukraine and a number of European countries with military assistance to the tune of $2Bln.
According to Blinken
, the US administration "will send long-term military assistance to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors, including NATO members and regional security partners, to the tune of about $2Bln," because of problems with ensuring their defense.
Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin announced that the US had approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine of $675Mln. At the end of August, the Pentagon reported that since January 2021, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $13.5Bln in security assistance. So, with the new aid package taken into account, US aid exceeds $14Bln.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass. Western countries responded by sanctioning Russia and boosting arms supplies to Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly voiced protests to NATO countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.