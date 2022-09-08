International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Berlusconi Says That Together With Merkel He Could Become Mediator on Ukraine
Berlusconi Says That Together With Merkel He Could Become Mediator on Ukraine
ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the Forward Italy party, said he could act together with former German Chancellor... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International
"I think that Merkel, with me or by herself, can try to mediate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, with her I could attempt to dissuade," he said on the Rai1 TV channel.Speaking about the sanctions against Russia, Berlusconi expressed "regret and disappointment" that Moscow is strengthening the "communist totalitarianism of China" instead of rapprochement with the European Union.The former prime minister said he does not see Russia is suffering economic losses due to sanctions.In early April, Berlusconi said he was disappointed with the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the events in Ukraine.
02:49 GMT 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / Luca BrunoFormer Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday.
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno
