https://sputniknews.com/20220908/berlusconi-says-that-together-with-merkel-he-could-become-mediator-on-ukraine-1100522404.html

Berlusconi Says That Together With Merkel He Could Become Mediator on Ukraine

Berlusconi Says That Together With Merkel He Could Become Mediator on Ukraine

ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the Forward Italy party, said he could act together with former German Chancellor... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T02:49+0000

2022-09-08T02:49+0000

2022-09-08T02:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

silvio berlusconi

venezuelan embassy in italy

germany

angela merkel

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105596/56/1055965614_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_2804e2ea4beb98aa91710c160c8786e4.jpg

"I think that Merkel, with me or by herself, can try to mediate with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, with her I could attempt to dissuade," he said on the Rai1 TV channel.Speaking about the sanctions against Russia, Berlusconi expressed "regret and disappointment" that Moscow is strengthening the "communist totalitarianism of China" instead of rapprochement with the European Union.The former prime minister said he does not see Russia is suffering economic losses due to sanctions.In early April, Berlusconi said he was disappointed with the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the events in Ukraine.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

silvio berlusconi, venezuelan embassy in italy, germany, angela merkel, ukraine crisis