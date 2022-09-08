Afghanistan, Lebanon Are World’s Unhappiest Countries: Poll

International
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
"Last year, Afghanistan and Lebanon posted the two highest scores in the world – 59 and 58 – on Gallup's Negative Experience Index, which is a composite measure of people's daily experiences of sadness, stress, worry, anger and physical pain," Gallup stated.Afghans were surveyed as the Taliban* regained control of their country following the withdrawal of US troops. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 80% of Afghans reported being worried – the highest level of worry ever recorded in the history of the poll – 74% reported being stressed, and 61% sad. Since 2017, on average, Afghans have rated their lives lower than a "3" on a scale of 10.In Lebanon, 49% of people reported being angry – the highest level of anger recorded in 2021 by the poll. Additionally, 74% of people of Lebanon reported being stressed often and 56% reported experiencing a lot of sadness. The country has been enduring ever-worsening political and economic crises, including a popular uprising and currency collapse in 2019 and a deadly explosion at the capital’s port in 2020 that has yet to see justice and accountability.Adults in Lebanon rated their lives a "2.2" on a scale of 10 for 2021. Prior to 2019, on average, Lebanese had rated their lives a "5" since 2006. Sixty-three percent of adults said they would emigrate permanently if possible.Iraq, which had held the top spot on the index for the past two years, now ranks third.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
13:21 GMT 08.09.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Afghanistan and Lebanon are the most miserable countries in the world, amid rising unhappiness across the globe in 2021, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
"Last year, Afghanistan and Lebanon posted the two highest scores in the world – 59 and 58 – on Gallup's Negative Experience Index, which is a composite measure of people's daily experiences of sadness, stress, worry, anger and physical pain," Gallup stated.
Afghans were surveyed as the Taliban* regained control of their country following the withdrawal of US troops. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 80% of Afghans reported being worried – the highest level of worry ever recorded in the history of the poll – 74% reported being stressed, and 61% sad. Since 2017, on average, Afghans have rated their lives lower than a "3" on a scale of 10.
In Lebanon, 49% of people reported being angry – the highest level of anger recorded in 2021 by the poll. Additionally, 74% of people of Lebanon reported being stressed often and 56% reported experiencing a lot of sadness. The country has been enduring ever-worsening political and economic crises, including a popular uprising and currency collapse in 2019 and a deadly explosion at the capital’s port in 2020 that has yet to see justice and accountability.
Adults in Lebanon rated their lives a "2.2" on a scale of 10 for 2021. Prior to 2019, on average, Lebanese had rated their lives a "5" since 2006. Sixty-three percent of adults said they would emigrate permanently if possible.
Iraq, which had held the top spot on the index for the past two years, now ranks third.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
