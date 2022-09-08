Afghanistan Fans Beat Up Pakistan Supporters After Asia Cup Defeat - VIDEOS
12:49 GMT 08.09.2022 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 08.09.2022)
Pakistan's players celebrate their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Afghanistan, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Afghanistan and Pakistan share an intense cricketing rivalry which often results in a tense atmosphere both on the pitch and in the stands. On Wednesday, ugly scenes unfolded at the Sharjah Stadium in the UAE, with supporters of the two cricket teams engaging in unruly behavior during an Asia Cup clash.
Afghanistan cricket team's removal from the prestigious Asia Cup tournament in Sharjah had a ripple effect on fans. They clashed with Pakistani supporters in the stands on Wednesday night.
In several videos shared on Twitter, Afghan cricket fans can be seen vandalizing the stadium. They even destroyed the seating area inside the stands before hurling chairs at their Pakistani counterparts.
As the chairs were flying all over the arena, some Pakistani fans tried to duck to escape them.
The Afghanistan cricket fans didn't stop there as they proceeded to beat up supporters of their neighboring country's cricket team, and entered into fist fights with them outside the stadium.
Afghanistan fans once again showing that they cannot take defeat gracefully #AFGvPAK #AsiaCup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/0u5yrMx9Xa— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 7, 2022
اسٹیڈیم کے باہر بھی پاکستانیوں کو مارا گیا 😤😤😤#AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/WgoxVxaOGi— Rana Ammar Afzal (@RanaAmmarAfzal8) September 8, 2022
On a serious note, some of these afghan kids really need to learn how to behave. This is an international match not gully cricket. Never happens in any other matches. That's the reason i really respect the other Cricket Teams— MUHAMMAD ROBAS (@IAmRobas) September 7, 2022
#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/jwRblDphRA
The behavior of Afghanistan supporters came in for severe criticism on social media, with Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar ripping into them on the microblogging website.
"This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past several times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. Shafiq Stanikzai [former leader of the Afghanistan Cricket Board] your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport," the former Pakistan fast bowler said.
Coming back to the match, Afghanistan set a target of 130 for Pakistan to chase down, which many cricket pundits predicted was a below-par score, considering Babar Azam and his boys had accomplished far bigger totals previously in the competition.
But Afghanistan bowlers had other ideas as they put Pakistan on the back foot by taking wickets at regular intervals.
In fact, Afghanistan appeared on the brink of a famous victory in the 19th over after Fareed Ahmad scalped Pakistan's ninth wicket Asif Ali.
Naseem Shah, however, smashed back-to-back sixes in the final over of the contest to leave Afghans heartbroken as Pakistan secured their second consecutive victory in the Super Four stage of the tournament.
