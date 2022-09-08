https://sputniknews.com/20220908/2022s-eastern-economic-forum-in-vladivostok-final-day-1100529135.html

2022's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok: Final Day

As the seventh Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia's Vladivostok enters its final day, students and young entrepreneurs join the discussion. 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to preliminary records released by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, the forum has become a landmark, having welcomed more than 7,000 guests and agreements worth over $54Bln being struck. Although most of the EEF's main attractions are beginning to be boxed up, the final day of the Vladivostok event will be dedicated to highlighting youth projects, with students and young entrepreneurs discussing how tools to support youth entrepreneurship and technological developments can be improved. Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about one of the major events in the world!

