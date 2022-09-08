2022's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok: Final Day
As the seventh Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia's Vladivostok enters its final day, students and young entrepreneurs join the discussion.
According to preliminary records released by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, the forum has become a landmark, having welcomed more than 7,000 guests and agreements worth over $54Bln being struck.
Although most of the EEF's main attractions are beginning to be boxed up, the final day of the Vladivostok event will be dedicated to highlighting youth projects, with students and young entrepreneurs discussing how tools to support youth entrepreneurship and technological developments can be improved.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about one of the major events in the world!
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
1/10
Participants of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA volunteer at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
2/10
A volunteer at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankParticipants in the session "New Time for Diplomacy" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
3/10
Participants in the session "New Time for Diplomacy" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov / Go to the mediabankMinister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov, right, and Buryatia Governor Alexei Tsydenov at the Muravyov-Amursky 2030 session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
4/10
© Sputnik / Pavel Bedniakov/
Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov, right, and Buryatia Governor Alexei Tsydenov at the Muravyov-Amursky 2030 session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankFormer Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at the session "New Time for Diplomacy" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
5/10
Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at the session "New Time for Diplomacy" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankSigning ceremony for the Muravyov-Amursky 2030 project at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
6/10
Signing ceremony for the Muravyov-Amursky 2030 project at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Aleksei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
7/10
A participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankA participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok demonstrates virtual reality glasses.
8/10
A participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok demonstrates virtual reality glasses.
© Sputnik / Grigorii Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok is photographed with the service robot-promoter "Alex".
9/10
A participant of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok is photographed with the service robot-promoter "Alex".
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kriazhev / Go to the mediabankA cook demonstrates crabs at the venue of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
10/10
A cook demonstrates crabs at the venue of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.