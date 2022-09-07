International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Von der Leyen: EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours
Von der Leyen: EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will impose a mandatory target for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours to hold down the energy prices
"What has changed is global energy supply is scarce. This calls for smart reduction in demand. We need a strategy to flatten the peaks which drives the price of electricity. We will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. And we will work closely with the Member States to achieve this," von der Leyen said in a statement.The official also said that the bloc will "put forward a set of five different immediate measures" amid "astronomical" electricity prices for households and companies to regulate "enormous" market volatility.The commission will also propose "a cap on the revenues of companies that are producing electricity with low costs," von der Leyen added.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
Von der Leyen: EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours

12:48 GMT 07.09.2022
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will impose a mandatory target for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours to hold down the energy prices, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"What has changed is global energy supply is scarce. This calls for smart reduction in demand. We need a strategy to flatten the peaks which drives the price of electricity. We will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. And we will work closely with the Member States to achieve this," von der Leyen said in a statement.
The official also said that the bloc will "put forward a set of five different immediate measures" amid "astronomical" electricity prices for households and companies to regulate "enormous" market volatility.
The commission will also propose "a cap on the revenues of companies that are producing electricity with low costs," von der Leyen added.
The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.
