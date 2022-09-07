https://sputniknews.com/20220907/von-der-leyen-eu-to-propose-mandatory-target-for-reducing-electricity-use-at-peak-hours-1100501313.html

Von der Leyen: EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours

Von der Leyen: EU to Propose Mandatory Target for Reducing Electricity Use at Peak Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will impose a mandatory target for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours to hold down the energy prices... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T12:48+0000

2022-09-07T12:48+0000

2022-09-07T12:48+0000

energy crisis in europe

ursula von der leyen

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_442c4787086a0aaef384a5cfcfaf66e6.jpg

"What has changed is global energy supply is scarce. This calls for smart reduction in demand. We need a strategy to flatten the peaks which drives the price of electricity. We will propose a mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours. And we will work closely with the Member States to achieve this," von der Leyen said in a statement.The official also said that the bloc will "put forward a set of five different immediate measures" amid "astronomical" electricity prices for households and companies to regulate "enormous" market volatility.The commission will also propose "a cap on the revenues of companies that are producing electricity with low costs," von der Leyen added.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ursula von der leyen, european union (eu)