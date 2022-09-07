Villagers Flee Poisonous Ant Attack in India's Odisha, Scientists Launch Extermination

https://sputniknews.com/20220907/villagers-flee-poisonous-ant-attack-in-indias-odisha-scientists-launch-extermination-1100468997.html
In 2013, a similar incident took place after cyclone Phailin destroyed the habitat of the red poisonous ants, forcing them to infest Danda Village in Odisha state. Indian scientists launched an operation to rid the hamlet of the army of poisonous insects.
Thousands of poisonous red ants have created havoc in the Puri District of India's Odisha state as flood water forced them to enter Brahmansahi Village and invade houses, roads, fields, and trees.
Although many people have been bitten by these ants, causing swelling and irritation on the skin, several domestic animals and house lizards have also fallen prey to their attacks.
The local residents told the PTI news agency that around 100 families live in the village that is struggling for survival. So much so that three families have already fled the village and several others are forced to surround wherever they stand, sit or sleep with pesticide powders.
"The ants have made our lives miserable. We are unable to eat, sleep or sit properly. The children are unable to study because of the fear of ants," said Renubala Dash, who along with her family is now staying at a relation's house in a nearby village.
Indian scientists at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), along with the district administration, have launched a rescue and relief operation.
Sanjay Mohanty, senior scientist at OUAT explained that these red ants infested the village after their habitats on the river embankment and bushes were submerged by flood water.
"To end the menace, our primary aim is to find and kill the queen ants. They are responsible for the explosion of red and fire ants in the area. We are trying to find the place the ants come from. Once that is located, the pesticide can be sprayed within a two-meter radius of it," Mohanty told PTI.
Although samples of the red poisonous ants have been sent to the laboratory to ascertain their character, the local Block Development Officer (BDO) Rashmita Nath has asked the authorities to clean the bushes and spray insecticides.
"I visited the village and found ants everywhere. The locals have tried their best but could not drive away the ants," Nath said, adding that a team of doctors has been deployed to treat the affected people.