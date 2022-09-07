https://sputniknews.com/20220907/us-test-launches-minuteman-iii-missile-to-show-nuclear-force-readiness-air-force-1100491052.html
US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile to Show Nuclear Force Readiness: Air Force
US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile to Show Nuclear Force Readiness: Air Force
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted an unarmed test launch of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T11:00+0000
2022-09-07T11:00+0000
2022-09-07T11:00+0000
military
us
minuteman iii
ballistic missile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103537/27/1035372794_0:0:1752:986_1920x0_80_0_0_86aa2df4d8854163797efc6e845eaf7a.jpg
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," the base said in a statement.The US notified the Russian government in advance of the launch and transmitted pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and pursuant to New START treaty obligations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103537/27/1035372794_248:0:1752:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_4694d6554c0e517d26e1984268c855f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, minuteman iii, ballistic missile
us, minuteman iii, ballistic missile
US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile to Show Nuclear Force Readiness: Air Force
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted an unarmed test launch of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to show the readiness of the United States’ nuclear arsenal, the space force base said on Wednesday.
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile
launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," the base said in a statement.
The US notified the Russian government in advance of the launch and transmitted pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and pursuant to New START treaty obligations.