https://sputniknews.com/20220907/us-test-launches-minuteman-iii-missile-to-show-nuclear-force-readiness-air-force-1100491052.html

US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile to Show Nuclear Force Readiness: Air Force

US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile to Show Nuclear Force Readiness: Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military conducted an unarmed test launch of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T11:00+0000

2022-09-07T11:00+0000

2022-09-07T11:00+0000

military

us

minuteman iii

ballistic missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103537/27/1035372794_0:0:1752:986_1920x0_80_0_0_86aa2df4d8854163797efc6e845eaf7a.jpg

"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," the base said in a statement.The US notified the Russian government in advance of the launch and transmitted pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and pursuant to New START treaty obligations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, minuteman iii, ballistic missile