US Defense Policy Chief Says Russia Not Risk to US, World Order in Long-Term Like China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia does not pose the same level of risk to the United States and the international order it seeks to maintain that China does in the long-term, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Wednesday.
"Russia does not pose the challenge to the United States and the rules-based international order over the long-term that China does, but in the immediate term, it’s a very dangerous actor," Kahl said during an interview.
The Pentagon’s national defense strategy classifies China as a "pacing threat" capable of challenging the US in a number of areas, including defense, technology and the economy, Kahl said.
However, Russia is classified in the strategy as an "acute threat" that poses a more immediate threat to the US and its desired world order, Kahl also said.
The US does not intend to further increase tensions with China amid strained relations due to a recent visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The US will continue to show support for Taiwan in a manner consistent with historic norms, according to Kahl.
US to Continue to Supply Ukraine With Ammunition for HIMARS
Apart from that, Kahl said that the US will continue to supply Ukraine with high-precision munitions for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.
As of now, Washington has provided the Ukrainian military with about 20 HIMARS MLRS, each carrying GMLRS guided missiles with a range of about 80 kilometers.
Kahl said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin could announce a new tranche of military aid on Thursday. At the Ramstein air base in Germany, the latter is expected to hold talks with allies
regarding the situation in Ukraine and Kiev's needs for weapons and ammunition.